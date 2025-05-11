WATCH: 'Kids are dying without an end goal for the war': Moms of reservists slam expanded Gaza ops.

Earlier this month, the IDF sent out call-up orders for tens of thousands of reservists, as the political and military echelon planned expanded fighting in Gaza.

Dr. Rotem Sivan-Hoffmann joined The Jerusalem Post in studio to discuss her reaction to the next round of fighting as a member of Ima Era (awake mothers) - an organization of mothers of combat soldiers.

Sharing the experiences as a mother of two IDF soldiers

Sivan-Hoffman shares her experience as the mother of two children in the IDF - one of whom is in the Commando Brigade and served in Gaza and Lebanon during the Israel-Hamas War.

She also shares the organization's concerns regarding the motives behind the decision made by Israel's government to expand fighting and the lack of a clear plan for the "day after."