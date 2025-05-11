WATCH: 'Kids are dying without an end goal for the war': Moms of reservists slam expanded Gaza ops.

Mothers of IDF reservists share their experiences of having sons serve in Gaza and Lebanon, along with reactions to the next round of fighting.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 11, 2025 18:40
IDF soldiers from the 146th Reserves Division begin operations in southern Lebanon. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers from the 146th Reserves Division begin operations in southern Lebanon.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Earlier this month, the IDF sent out call-up orders for tens of thousands of reservists, as the political and military echelon planned expanded fighting in Gaza.

Dr. Rotem Sivan-Hoffmann joined The Jerusalem Post in studio to discuss her reaction to the next round of fighting as a member of Ima Era (awake mothers) - an organization of mothers of combat soldiers.

Sharing the experiences as a mother of two IDF soldiers 

Sivan-Hoffman shares her experience as the mother of two children in the IDF - one of whom is in the Commando Brigade and served in Gaza and Lebanon during the Israel-Hamas War.  

She also shares the organization's concerns regarding the motives behind the decision made by Israel's government to expand fighting and the lack of a clear plan for the "day after."



Related Tags
IDF
Lebanon
Gaza Strip
reservists
IDF reserves