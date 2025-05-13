'Trying to intimidate us': Hebrew U, TAU hit back at Kisch's call for funding cuts over Nakba event

Education Minister Yoav Kisch on Tuesday threatened to cut funding to the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv University after students held Nakba Day events Monday.

Kisch wrote in a post to X/Twitter, "Academia is not a platform for incitement under the guise of freedom of expression."

"I have approached the finance minister with a demand to cut funding to the Hebrew University and Tel Aviv University following the "Nakba" events held on their campuses."

אקדמיה היא לא במה להסתה במסווה של חופש ביטוי.פניתי לשר האוצר בדרישה לשלול תקצוב מהאוניברסיטה העברית ואוניברסיטת תל אביב בעקבות אירועי “נכבה” שהתקיימו בשטחן ובאישורן.לצערי, זו לא תקרית חריגה אלא חלק מתופעה רחבה ומדאיגה: שימוש במשאבים ציבוריים לקיום פעילויות שמערערות על זכות… pic.twitter.com/UNs9fx6Z4n — יואב קיש Yoav Kisch (@YoavKisch) May 13, 2025

"Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident but part of a broader and troubling trend: the use of public resources to host activities that question the State of Israel's right to exist - and this, from institutions that are meant to be beacons of research, curiosity, and pluralism. This must stop!" Kisch wrote on X/Twitter.

The Hebrew University responded to Kisch's statement, emphasizing the students' rights to demonstrate. Demonstrators protest calling to end the war in Gaza while others demonstrate in favor of continuing the fighting, at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem on May 12, 2025. (credit: FLASH90)

"This directive is without any legal foundation or statutory support. The Hebrew University is committed to fostering coexistence across all sectors of Israeli society. As part of its dedication to freedom of expression, the University ensures that diverse voices can be heard—embracing complexity in dialogue and encouraging mutual respect," a statement from the Hebrew University read.

The university said that they have worked to "rebuild fragile bonds" across communities on campus.

They reiterated their support for students, faculty, and other staff serving in IDF reserves, but also stated that they seek to protect the freedom to protest and demonstrate.

Yoav Kisch 'calls for a violation of the law'

The Hebrew University criticized Kisch's statements, saying, "Minister Kisch effectively calls for a violation of the law."

"Section 5 of the Student Rights Law explicitly guarantees, among other protections, the right to demonstrate - a right exercised this week by students from across the political spectrum."

Tel Aviv University also condemned Kisch's call to cut funding, writing in a statement, "Tel Aviv University strongly rejects the education minister's threats to take illegal actions and cut the university's funding."

"This same minister, who has never shown any interest in what goes on at the university — not in our reservists, not in the boycotts declared against us by institutions around the world, and certainly not in the teaching and research taking place here — is now trying to intimidate us," Tel Aviv University stated.

The university also addressed the legality of allowing students to host Nakba Day events. "As for the matter itself: According to Israeli law, demonstrations organized by students on Nakba Day at most universities in Israel are protected under the rights to freedom of expression and freedom of protest."

"In Tel Aviv, the Nakba Day protest takes place in Antin Square, which is outside the university campus and under the control and approval of the police. It goes without saying that the university does not spend any money in connection with these events. Yet again, the education minister “forgot” to check the facts before sending a letter that seems to be aimed primarily at gaining publicity."