Grapevine, May 18, 2025, Man of the moment

It’s amazing how quickly so many organizations and institutions have grabbed hold of US Ambassador Mike Huckabee and are featuring him as a speaker at their important events. He will be speaking tonight (Sunday) at the opening gala of the plenary of the World Jewish Congress, and, among his engagements next week, is the opening of the annual Eli Hurvitz Conference on Economy and Society hosted by the Israel Democracy Institute. The two-day conference at Jerusalem’s Orient Hotel on May 27-28 will be chaired by former governor of the Bank of Israel Karnit Flug. Speakers will include IDI President Yohanan Plesner, IDI Vice President of Research Prof. Suzie Navot, Finance Ministry Budget Commissioner Yogev Gardos, Director of the Israel Tax Authority Shay Aharonovich, Accountant-General in the Finance Ministry Yali Rotenberg, Governor of the Bank of Israel Prof. Amir Yaron, Chair of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Prof. Eugene Kandel, State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman, opposition leader and Yesh Atid head MK Yair Lapid, National Unity Party chairman MK Benny Gantz, Ra’am Party chairman MK Mansour Abbas, Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman, and numerous experts in the fields of economy, hi-tech, labor, law defense, health, culture. Included in the broad range of subjects to be discussed are state budget priorities and how they are set; the burden and the potential of haredi (ultra-Orthodox) integration and tax payments; growth engines for the economy; Israeli hi-tech – where is it going?

First holocaust museum in Central America

There will be several opportunities for open discussion.

■ HOLOCAUST MUSEUMS are created and maintained by non-Jews as well as Jews. These include the Guatemalan Holocaust Museum (El Museo del Holocausto en Guatemala), which was spearheaded by Yahad-In Unum, an organization founded in 2004 by Father Patrick Desbois. Yahad-In Unum combines the Hebrew word for “together” with the Latin phrase “as one.” The organization works to forensically investigate mass killings during the Holocaust and other genocides, with the goal of gathering and preserving archival, physical, and testimonial evidence to facilitate accountability for perpetrators and justice for victims. The Holocaust museum, founded in 2016, is believed to be the first museum of its kind in Central America. Its mission is to educate about the genocide of Jews and Roma and the persecution of various groups during World War II; to preserve the memory of the victims of the Holocaust; to teach the importance of Holocaust education; to prevent crimes against humanity from happening again; and to support the training of new generations of Holocaust educators in Guatemala and Latin America, in general. Last week, the museum hosted a three-day seminar under the title of “From Yesterday until Tomorrow,” which addressed the lack of Spanish-language resources and training for Holocaust education and empowered attendees to create networks and train other teachers on the subject. The seminar was organized by Yahad-In Unum, and attendees were mainly educators from across Latin America. Among the attendees were teachers of history, social sciences, and related fields, representing Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Chile, Argentina, and the Dominican Republic.

“Latin America currently lacks robust Holocaust education resources and infrastructure to teach the Holocaust in Spanish, and this seminar is designed to help address that situation,” said Marco Gonzalez, director of Yahad-In Unum. “The teachers we train during these sessions will be empowered to train other educators in turn, creating much-needed networks of informed Holocaust educators across Latin America.”

Guatemala has distinguished itself with its commitment to Holocaust education, which was made mandatory for 9th graders in 2016 – the same year the Guatemalan Holocaust Museum opened to the public. Guatemala also adopted the IHRA definition of antisemitism in 2022, helping citizens identify and fight antisemitism with clarity.

The comprehensive program “Learning to Teach the Holocaust” is assisted by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany and is supported by the German Federal Ministry of Finance.

New leader of American Jewish University

■ MOST OF the news about American universities focuses on the negative, such as verbal and physical attacks against Jewish students and faculty, accompanied by vandalism of the premises occupied by Jewish students in the dorms on campus, such as spreading pig fat on the door, tearing down the mezuzah, and posting graffiti with racist messages.

There are, of course, universities where such incidents do not happen, especially Yeshiva University, which is now receiving more applications than ever before, Brandeis University, Touro College, the American Jewish University, and a few others. AJU, which was established in Los Angeles in 2007 as the outcome of a merger between the University of Judaism and the Brandeis-Bardon Institute, recently appointed Jay Sanderson – a visionary leader, innovator, and lifelong advocate for thriving Jewish life – as the interim president of AJU.

Sanderson succeeds Dr. Jeffrey Herbst, who is stepping down after seven years of dedicated service. In this role, Sanderson plans to bring a future-focused approach to the university’s Jewish education and engagement. His appointment marks a pivotal moment for AJU as it continues to deepen its impact locally, nationally, and globally, building upon its unique strengths – scholarship, innovation, and a commitment to community.

“American Jewish University is positioned on the vanguard of the next chapter of Jewish education and leadership,” said Sanderson. “In heading this unique institution, we will push forward the mission of igniting curiosity, fostering creativity, and empowering the next generation to shape Jewish life with courage, meaning, and conviction.”

Under Herbst’s leadership, AJU launched new programs, restructured its schools, and made strategic changes to secure a sustainable and thriving future. Herbst will remain connected to the university as president emeritus.

“Jay Sanderson is a fearless thinker and an inspiring leader whose career has been marked by bold action, creative disruption, and a deep passion for Jewish continuity,” said Harold Masor, chair of AJU’s Board of Directors. “At a time of significant challenge and opportunity for Jewish institutions, Jay’s appointment as interim president of AJU signals the university’s commitment to constantly reimagining and investing in Jewish education and engagement for generations to come.”

Prior to joining AJU, Sanderson served as president and CEO of The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, where he led innovative initiatives in community security, social services, and Jewish engagement from 2010 to 2022. He is an award-winning media producer, best known for his work on PBS’s The Jewish Americans, Worse Than War, and the James Beard Award-nominated New Jewish Cuisine. He has hosted popular platforms such as The Jay Sanderson Show and the podcast Jay’s Four Questions.

Sanderson has been widely recognized for his contributions to Jewish life, including being named to the Forward 50 and receiving awards from the American Jewish Committee, the Israel Film Festival, and the City of Los Angeles.

AJU stands at a pivotal point in its history. With Sanderson at the helm, the institution is poised to expand its reach, deepen its impact, and renew its promise to serve as a beacon of Jewish wisdom, innovation, and connection.

Honorees in the annual Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature

■ FINALISTS IN the annual Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature have been announced in New York and Jerusalem.

The winner of the $100,000 prize will be announced later this month, and all four authors will be honored in Jerusalem at a ceremony at the National Library of Israel on July 8.

The award ceremony alternates every two years between New York and Jerusalem, and honors emerging writers who explore the Jewish experience in a profound and original way.

The prize was established by his family in memory of the late Sami Rohr, who was an avid reader of Jewish literature – fact and fiction.

In recent years, the prestigious award linked up with the National Library of Israel.

“This year’s fiction finalists offer a remarkable range of Jewish stories – shaping memory, transmitting values and sustaining community across generations”, said Debra Goldberg, director of the Sami Rohr Prize. “We are honored to welcome these new voices into the Sami Rohr Jewish Literary Institute.”

The four books and their authors are: Fervor by Toby Lloyd (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster); Next Stop by Benjamin Resnick (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster); Your Presence is Mandatory by Sasha Vasilyuk (Bloomsbury Publishing); and Our Little Histories by Janice Weizman (Toby Press).

Convention for Israeli businesswomen takes off in Athens

■ THERE ARE Israelis all over the world who are success stories in their respective careers. Many are fervent Zionists, socialize with other Israeli expats, and, in many cases, return home to do reserve duty in the IDF. Likewise, their children grow up in a Zionist environment, and many, such as Edan Alexander, come to Israel as lone soldiers. Some return to the countries in which they were raised, others opt to remain in Israel. Somehow, in a span of 77 years, unbreakable bonds have been forged between the State of Israel, Diaspora Jews, and Israelis who choose to live abroad.

In the latter case, many join organizations that help to strengthen that bond, such as ORCA.

Early this month, ORCA, which is among the largest of global organizations of Israeli women, brought together some 120 Israeli businesswomen living in Israel and abroad for a weekend convention in Athens. All are leaders in their fields and are also strong influencers.

Among them were Dr. Ilana Kwartin, founder of the post-October 7 Healing Farm, which deals with emotionally and psychologically traumatized individuals; educational psychologist Dr. Tzipi Golan, who cares for adults and children who are victims of war; Inbar Hasson, the initiator of A Book For Every Hostage; Rina Edan, CEO of Kav Lachayim and founder of the social pharmacy where people who have leftover medications for life-threatening ailments, donate them to others who need them; Rozita Pnini, the founder of the Miryam Institute for Israeli strategy; and, of course, Orly Carmon, the founder and CEO of ORCA Global Leadership and Networking, whose members live and work in 55 countries.

Carmon noted that even though the past year has been extremely difficult and challenging, each of the participants had significant achievements to her credit.

greerfc@gmail.com