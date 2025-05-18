Opposition blocks sending out IDF reserves call-up orders for the second time in a week

The opposition on Sunday beat the coalition in a vote in the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Commitee to extend the deadline for the government to issue new emergency callups (known as Tzav 8 orders) to IDF reservists.

The vote marked the second time in a week that the opposition outbid the coalition, indicating the coalition's difficulties in convincing its own members about the necessity of expanding reservist callups.

The current deadline is May 22. If the measure does not pass a repeat vote by then, the government will not be authorized to issue new callup orders. Orders issued prior to that date will remain in effect.

Opposition MKs last week demanded in a letter that to committee chairman MK Yuli Edelstein (Likud) that he summon Defense Minister Yisrael Katz to present a detailed plan of the upcoming Operation Gideon's Chariots, and explain how it will assist in achieving the war's goals, before they lend their support to extending the Tzav 8 deadline. IDF soldiers continue their ground operations in northern Gaza May 17, 2025 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

'Sending soldiers into Gaza with no horizon, no purpose'

Katz briefed the committee on Sunday, but failed to convince its members. In addition to opposition MKs, Likud MK Amit Halevy reportedly also voted against the measure, after criticizing the government for allowing humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Opposition party leaders criticized the government in wake of the FADC vote.

"The Smotrich-Netanyahu government is sending soldiers into Gaza with no horizon, no purpose, and this morning it also lost to the opposition in its disgraceful attempt to extend the emergency reserve call-up orders (Tzav 8) and to perpetuate the ultra-Orthodox draft evasion," Democrats party chairman Yair Golan wrote on X.

"It's time to internalize this — we will not let you extend reserve duty orders while you refuse to enlist the ultra-Orthodox," Golan added.