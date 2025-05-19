Reservists slam government over Gaza plans: 'Don’t play with our trust'

The Israeli government decided to halt the planned large-scale ground maneuver, following the collapse of a hostage release framework and the reported killing of Sinwar in Gaza. Reservists, who had been mobilized and trained in preparation for the operation, are now voicing frustration and concern.

“We were promised a broad maneuver, but in reality, we were sent on a limited mission,” said one reservist.

Weeks ago, Israel appeared to be on the verge of a hostage release deal brokered by Egypt. However, according to security sources, Qatar, which was not part of the negotiation, disrupted the agreement at the last moment in an effort to secure a “better deal” for Hamas and the Palestinians.

The cancellation of the Egyptian framework just ahead of US President Donald Trump’s planned visit to the region forced Israel’s political and military leadership to rethink its strategy. A mass call-up of reservists was ordered in preparation for what was expected to be a wide-ranging operation in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF described the scale of the reservist mobilization as "between good and very good," depending on the brigade. After a week of training and preparation, units stood ready for a major ground maneuver — but it never came.

What influenced the change in plans?

It now appears that Mohammed Sinwar, Hamas’s top commander in Gaza and considered the group’s most extreme figure, was eliminated by an Israeli Air Force and Shin Bet operation. His death may have created a temporary vacuum in Hamas’s chain of command.

In addition, President Trump’s visit to the Gulf states signaled a shift, as international pressure on Israel increased to conclude the war and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza. That pressure has also been echoed by European officials, citing critical food shortages in Gaza, with some saying supplies are nearing a breaking point.

What actually happened on the ground?

After a week of training, neither the reservist nor regular brigades launched a large-scale, multi-front ground maneuver with aggressive air, sea, and land support, as originally outlined by the IDF Operations Directorate and submitted to Southern Command.

While the IDF has been operating in several locations, the maneuver has been limited in speed, scale, and force. According to defense officials, “Diplomatic processes are unfolding behind the scenes, and the current military operations in Gaza are designed to facilitate them. This is still a case of negotiations under fire.”

Reservists express frustration

Reservist commanders and soldiers have criticized both the political echelon and the IDF General Staff.

“You’ve mobilized the reservists yet again — for the umpteenth time. Everyone has their own lives and problems. We were told we’d only be called up if absolutely necessary,” said one officer. “Instead of a major offensive, the operations turned out very differently.”

Another reservist officer added: “We know progress is being made, and the IDF has reached new areas inside Gaza — but it’s not what we were told. It was supposed to be much broader. If there’s no intention to launch the large maneuver, then release the reservists or at least send them on leave. You can’t play with the soldiers’ trust.”