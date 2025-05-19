Gov't approves NGO's plan to secure Jordan border including reinforcing fence, IDF presence

The Israeli government approved a five-year plan on Sunday, presented by NGO HaShomer HaChadash (The New Guard) to strengthen Israel's border with Jordan.

This plan includes the construction of a new border fence, reinforcement of IDF presence in the area, and establishing yeshivot, agricultural farms, and civilian settlements "in response to the growing number of infiltrations and weapons smuggling from the eastern border," a statement confirmed.

The National Missions Ministry, led by Orit Strock, allocated a budget of 80 million shekels for the first year of implementing the plan, the statement added.

This plan was formulated over several months in a cooperative effort between the NGO and the Defense, Finance, and National Missions Ministries. The plan "aims to restore governance and security to an area that has long been neglected," they stated.

During a pilot phase of the plan, running through the end of 2025, pre-military academies, national service programs, and haredi yeshivot will be established as part of the project.

The goal of the plan is to "integrate military and civilian settlement efforts, strengthen the continuity of communities, and lay the groundwork for long-term civilian presence in the region."

In order to achieve this goal, "temporary housing units will be built to absorb new families who will join local defense teams, with a particular focus on families of IDF reservists. Additionally, agricultural farms will be established with grazing permits, following the model used in Judea and Samaria, alongside new student villages," the NGO added.

NGO's founder praises approval of plan as 'historic moment'

The NGO's founder, Yoel Zilberman, welcomed the approval of the plan, stating: "This is a historic moment. For the first time, the State of Israel is adopting a broad, Zionist approach that connects security, settlement, and agriculture to strengthen our eastern frontier. Yeshiva students, soldiers, and civilian mission units will stand shoulder to shoulder to defend the State of Israel. This is a reality-changing initiative."