Progress status unclear of ongoing IDF Gaza Strip operation as aid trucks enter Gaza

The IDF continued its broader Gaza invasion on Tuesday, but its future moves had many question marks.

On Tuesday, the IDF revealed that a friendly fire incident led to the death of a soldier.

Also, the IDF approved 100 trucks of food aid for Gaza, only one day after allowing in 20 trucks, the first food aid allowed into Gaza since early March.

It was unclear how these developments might impact or otherwise slow the IDF's invasion progress.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir holds a situational assessment in the Gaza Strip, May 18, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Military strikes over 100 terror targets

The main new progress the IDF noted on Tuesday was Division 162 killing dozens of Gaza fighters, and the air force and other units struck over 100 terror targets, including Hamas's latest aerial commander for northern Gaza.

During the war, Israel has killed many Hamas drone and rocket commanders.

It remains unclear if the main thrust of the new invasion is to kill Hamas's remaining commanders and forces or to control enough of Gaza on the ground so as to make it hard for the terror group to operate in public.

After an 11-week Israeli blockade, Israel cleared nine trucks of aid on Monday to enter Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing, although a UN official said just five of those entered Gaza.

"The next step is to collect them, and then they will be distributed through the existing system, the one that has proven itself," said the UN official, adding that those trucks contained baby food and nutritional products for children.

Though the IDF updated the media about food aid on Monday, at press time there was no new IDF update.

Reuters contributed to this report.