Parents of murdered security guard sue PA for compensation

The parents of Vyacheslav (Vladi) Golev, a security guard who was murdered at a checkpoint, submitted a unilateral request on Tuesday to seize funds from the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The aim of their request is to secure the compensation claim they filed against the PA due to its 'pay-to-slay' monthly stipend paid to terrorists and their families.

Recently, many lawsuits have been filed against the PA and also against the terrorist organization Hamas, including those related to the events of October 7.

Golev was murdered in April 2022, in a shooting attack at the entrance checkpoint to the city of Ariel in the north West Bank.

He was on guard duty with his fiancée, Victoria Fligelman, when they were attacked. Golev protected his fiancée's body from the terrorists’ gunfire. Vyacheslav (Vladi) Golev (L) pictured with his partner, Victoria Fligelman (R) in their last post on Instagram before he was murdered by Palestinian terrorists in April 2022. (credit: GOLEV FAMILY)

The two men, along with the weapons used in the attack, were arrested in the West Bank village of Qarawat Bani Hassan “following intensive intelligence and operational activity by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), IDF and Israel Police,” the three organizations said in a statement.

What was Golev's background?

Golev was from a Haredi family and was a student at Ariel University. He also lived in the city and left behind both parents and seven siblings.