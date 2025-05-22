Goodman fellowship project expands ppportunities for Ethiopian students at TAU

In a landmark initiative aimed at advancing equity and inclusion in higher education, Tel Aviv University (TAU) has launched the Goodman Fellowship Project to expand access to students of Ethiopian origin.

This vital project, backed by a major five-year donation by the Morris and Rosalind Goodman Foundation of Canada, seeks to broaden access, improve retention, and foster academic success for Ethiopian students throughout their university journey.

“At its core, the project provides generous scholarships that take some of the financial worry off the students,” explains Dean of Student Success at TAU, Prof. Drorit Neumann. “That allows them to concentrate on their studies.”

“This is a very significant contribution,” she emphasizes. “The idea behind this donation is, on the one hand, to increase the representation of the Ethiopian Israeli community at the University and, on the other hand, to improve the care, services, and support system that students of Ethiopian descent receive.”

While much of the project focuses on undergraduates, the long-term vision includes increasing Ethiopian representation at the graduate level. Currently, the project supports 72 undergraduate students and 65 graduate students distributed across academic disciplines

Goodman Foundation support goes far beyond financial aid. The project also includes a team of trained advisors dedicated to Ethiopian Israeli students. “They meet with students, monitor their academic progress, and provide all possible support throughout their studies,” Prof. Neumann says. These advisors also act as mediators between students and various University departments, helping to resolve any administrative or academic challenges that arise.

The project also plays a key role in outreach and recruitment. A portion of the donation is earmarked for mentoring potential students from the moment they submit their application, guiding them through the admissions process and preparing them for university life.

One of the project’s distinguishing features is its emphasis on personalized services. “We provide individual academic mentoring, psychological treatment if necessary, and even help with supplies like study equipment or remedial English instruction,” says Prof. Neumann.

To foster a sense of belonging, the project also organizes regular community events for students. Some are pure fun, such as special Shabbat dinners, and some feature opportunities for professional and academic growth. These gatherings offer social and professional networking opportunities and a safe space to share experiences and build community. “These activities strengthen their connection to the campus,” Prof. Neumann explains. “Ultimately, that’s what brings in more students and helps them succeed.”

The five-year commitment from the Goodman Foundation ensures that the project can make a sustained impact. Jonathan Ross Goodman, who is perpetuating the philanthropic legacy of his parents through the Morris & Rosalind Goodman Family Foundation, is being honored this May with a Tel Aviv University honorary doctorate in recognition of his support for important causes including Jewish education, cancer research and higher education, and his visionary commitment to enhancing opportunity and social mobility among young people of Ethiopian descent in Israel.

“The Goodman donation enabled us to put all of this together,” says Prof. Neumann. “Our goal is to help students realize their full potential and feel a true sense of belonging in the academic world. When we invest in personalized support, outreach, and equal opportunity, we’re not just changing individual lives, we’re shaping a stronger, more inclusive future for all of Israeli society.”