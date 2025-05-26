Italian FM: Hamas dragged Israel into war, but now it's time for a truce

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has said that Hamas bears full responsibility for provoking the war in Gaza, accusing the terrorist group of using its own people as human shields and placing military infrastructure beneath civilian sites.

“Hamas' trap dragged Israel into a war that the civilian population is paying for,” Tajani said in an interview with Rai3’s ReStart program. “Hamas has a huge responsibility towards its own people, which it is using as a human shield,” he added, calling it “criminal to build military bases under hospitals.”

The remarks come as Israel faces mounting international calls to end its military campaign in Gaza, now in its eighth month.

Tajani’s comments underscore continued Western support for Israel’s right to defend itself, while also signaling a growing demand for a shift in approach.

‘Now we say enough’

While reaffirming Italy’s friendship with Israel, Tajani said the time had come for restraint and a truce. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani; illustrative. (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)

“We are friends of Israel, but now we say enough,” he said. “Now is the time to make a truce.”

Tajani also stated that “Israel has won the war against Hamas,” suggesting that further military operations would inflict unnecessary suffering and undermine Israel’s strategic gains.

His comments reflect increasing concerns among European leaders over the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Italy, along with other EU nations, has called for measures to ease civilian suffering without compromising Israel’s security.

His remarks come as Israel faces increasing pressure from allies in Europe and the United States to scale back its operations in Gaza.

Tajani's comments reflect growing concern in Europe about humanitarian worries

While Italy has consistently defended Israel’s right to self-defense, Tajani’s comments reflect a growing concern in Europe about the humanitarian toll of the conflict.

Earlier this month, several EU leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, also called for an immediate ceasefire.

Tajani’s call for a truce may place further diplomatic pressure on Israel, even as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu maintains that military pressure is essential to dismantle Hamas’s capabilities and ensure the return of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza.