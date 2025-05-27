Israel to shorten medical internship in move to prevent doctor shortage

The Health Ministry on Tuesday approved the shortening of medical school graduates' internship period, in a major reform intended to streamline the process of obtaining medical licenses in Israel.

Starting in September 2025, the training period will be shortened from 12 to nine months. Rotations in non-essential hospital departments will be eliminated, and interns will be able to take vacation days throughout the year and begin residency earlier.

This long-anticipated change follows years of debate and delay. For the first time, the Health Ministry—working with hospital directors, medical school deans, medical education experts, and former and current interns—conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the internship year. The review focused on the structure of the internship, the value of each rotation, and how effectively the year prepares graduates for residency and specialist training.

Currently, all sixth-year medical graduates—whether from Israeli or foreign institutions—must complete an internship year before receiving a medical license. Placement is determined through a national lottery, which often assigns graduates to hospitals far from their homes. This has led to a black market for swap deals and, in some cases, allegations of bribery. Delays in the lottery process have also forced many graduates into months of unemployment before beginning their internships.

Interns rotate through various departments every one to two months and are responsible for patient admissions, escorting patients to imaging, clerical work, blood draws, ECGs, and presenting cases at morning meetings. Many also work 26-hour shifts. Although interns are entitled to one month of leave, it must be taken at once, leading many to work extended periods without a break.

Under the new plan, vacation days can be distributed across the year rather than taken all at once. Rotations in surgery and pediatrics will be shortened. Hospitals will have more flexibility in determining the order of rotations, and direct tracks into specialties such as internal medicine, pediatrics, and surgery will continue.

The Health Ministry is also reforming the internship placement process. Starting in 2025, graduates of foreign medical schools will participate in biannual internship lottery rounds to ensure year-round internship availability and reduce waiting times.

Interns will now receive ongoing evaluations via digital surveys and structured feedback sessions. The goal is to provide actionable input throughout the year. Additional support will be provided to graduates of non-accredited institutions, including preparatory courses and tailored mentoring.

Teaching units in hospitals will be expanded to facilitate the new evaluation system. Oversight of the internship program will be transferred to the Health Ministry’s Division of Medical Licensing. A newly formed Internship Committee will establish formal regulations under the updated model.

New changes to be implemented gradually

The changes will be implemented gradually to avoid overwhelming the system. By 2027, students who served in “physician assistant” roles during their studies may be eligible for exemptions, based on their clinical experience.

The reform also addresses elective rotations. Until now, interns had to complete two months of electives to focus on specific medical interests. These will now be optional for those who have not yet selected a residency path.

Health Minister Uriel Busso spoke of the reforms, stating, “The new framework strikes a delicate balance between bureaucratic relief and professional reinforcement. This reform reflects our commitment to listening to the voices on the ground and to the evolving needs of interns and hospitals.”

Additionally, Director-General of the Health Ministry Moshe Bar Siman Tov added: “Shortening the internship period, enhancing the evaluation system, and preserving flexibility for hospitals are just part of the steps that will streamline and improve this training year.”