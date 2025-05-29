Haredi school counselors train to identify domestic abuse under new initiative

More than 600 counselors from haredi elementary and high schools across Israel have completed specialized training with the Bat Melech organization to identify domestic abuse and recognize signs of unhealthy relationships.

The training was developed by Bat Melech’s therapeutic team, in cooperation with the Education Ministry’s Haredi division and Drawing the Lines, an initiative established by the nonprofit organization Sheatufim.

The program focused on how to identify abusive or unhealthy relationships, respond to women caught in cycles of violence, and understand the effects on children growing up in such environments.

The initiative aimed to provide counselors with tools to detect underlying distress and offer early-stage support to students and their families.

Attorney Sarah Kaufman, director of education and outreach and head of the Bat Melech helpline, said:

“The conversation around safe relationships requires not only the right language, but also deep sensitivity. Protecting the home begins early—by listening, by being present, and by preventing isolation. We teach counselors to do more than recognize distress—we teach them how to respond effectively.”

Program tailored to the needs of the Haredi community

Bat Melech CEO Attorney Noah Korman stated that the organization, "consulted with leading rabbinical authorities and built a program that is both respectful and tailored to the needs of the Haredi community,” he said.

“This isn’t only about reacting once harm is visible. It’s about preventing damage before it begins. This is an educational and ethical mission, rooted in values and communal responsibility. A counselor with the right training can alter the course of an entire family.”

In a statement, Bat Melech thanked its partners in the initiative, praising them for “opening their hearts, asking questions, and showing a genuine desire for more tools and knowledge.”

“The world of haredi education plays a key role,” Bat Melech said. “The distress exists. Awareness is growing. We see a rising willingness to talk about healthy relationships, clear boundaries, and shared community responsibility. This is just the beginning.”