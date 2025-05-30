‘We are crying for you’: Hundreds mourn at funeral of 15-day-old baby terror victim Ravid Gez

Hundreds of mourners gathered on Thursday to say their goodbyes to Ravid Haim, a 15-day-old baby whose mother was gunned down by a terrorist as she traveled to hospital to give birth to him.

Baby Ravid was born via emergency C-section after prolonged resuscitation efforts failed to save his 30-year-old mother, Tzeela Gez. Gez’s husband, Hananel Gez, sustained minor injuries during the attack. Tzeela Gez, the pregnant woman wounded in a terror attack and succumbed to her wounds, May 15, 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

Gez addressed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the funeral, telling him: “Stop listening to the whole world—we elected you to protect us.”

The bereaved father noted that he invited Netanyahu to the shiva (Jewish mourning) and to the NICU before baby Ravid’s death to “look him in the eyes and tell him: this will never happen again.”

“Can we now say with certainty that there will be no more terror attacks? Or will there be another one tomorrow? Another family like mine? This has become normal, hasn’t it?” he said. “We live in an upside-down world, where we pity terrorists who murder us.

“You, Netanyahu, must take command. Don’t listen to the EU. Don’t listen to the world. Even Trump, no country in the world allows such animals to live, those who murder a pregnant woman on her way to the delivery room. They murdered her and her son—a woman who did only good in the world, for hundreds and thousands of people. They murdered a baby who didn’t even sin for one day—he lived 15 days. What? A full angel, a complete woman, full of strength, love, and life.” Relatives and friends of the Gez family attend the funeral of two-week-old Ravid Haim, who was delivered after his mother Tzeela Gez was shot dead in the West Bank while driving to the hospital with her husband to give birth, in Jerusalem, May 29, 2025. Haim died two weeks after his birth by emergen (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Honoring baby Ravid Haim and Tzeela Gez

Eulogizing the murdered mother and son, Gez said: "My Ravid, I stand here and my heart is broken twice. What can I say? There’s nothing to say. Tzeela, my dear, I miss you and love you every day. It's so hard for me without you. I can’t believe that someone so good—that this is what you got in the end. It’s so hard. Our hearts are broken. But no one will break us.

“I was privileged to see Ravid Haim yesterday in the NICU. He was my sweet boy—he even opened his eyes for a few seconds, like an angel. I couldn’t believe I got to see such a face.

“We’re here for a very simple reason: because we allow people who want to murder us to continue living here. That’s the simple reason. You don’t need a lot of brains to understand: if someone comes to kill you, they shouldn’t be here.

“Nation of Israel, we need to unite—left and right, religious and secular, Sephardi and Ashkenazi—we are one people. Why are we fighting each other? The whole world already wants to kill us. The Arabs who support terrorism, who incite against us, who hand out candies when we are attacked—you, today, start packing. All of you. This is not a request, it’s a demand—and you will do it.

“We are a people who respect all nations. We welcome everyone: Christians, Arabs, Muslims—all religions. All are welcome. We are a people who respect all nations. We welcome everyone: Christians, Arabs, Muslims—all religions. All are welcome. But if you murder us, you have no place here. We will not accept it.”

Gez stressed his belief that “We need to keep building the Land of Israel. Every centimeter. Every border belongs to us. There’s no Area A, B, or C. It’s A to Z—Israel. Only Jewish Israel.”

In memory of baby Ravid and Gez, the head of the Samaria Regional Counci Yossi Daganl, declared: “We promise you, Tzeela and Ravid—we will build more settlements.”

“We will establish a new settlement in your name—Ravid Chaim and Tzala—so that your light not only won’t go out, but will shine even brighter—through settlement, through love, through goodness. And light will always overcome darkness," he promised.

Baby Ravid’s aunt, and the sister of Gez, shared: “Our Ravid, a beautiful child, a pure angel. We waited so long for you. Ravid, you know, little angel—this is not how life is supposed to be. Usually, when you’re born, there’s blinding light and for a moment you don’t feel safe. Suddenly, the umbilical cord doesn’t feed you anymore. But there’s a touch, a softness, the warmth of a mother that makes everything possible, that makes things less scary and painful.

“But you didn’t get that. A mother to protect you, to kiss you and hug you. Mom is waiting for you among the angels, with open arms.”

Naomi Gez, grandmother of baby Ravid, spoke to her grandson, telling him, “We were so happy when your mom became pregnant. We prayed so hard that this difficult pregnancy would end in an easy birth. You had your bris in a cemetery. Dear Ravid, your mother chose your name—Ravid, a precious jewel. And you truly are a jewel for the entire Jewish people. You entered the hearts of all of Israel.

“And now, instead of Elijah the Prophet’s chair, you sit under the Throne of Glory, carrying all our prayers and hopes with you. We were with you in the NICU, we held your hands—but other than breath from your soul, we saw nothing. How I waited for you to squeeze my hand, but it didn’t happen. No cry. No scream. The doctor said you never cried—not even once. So now, Ravid, we are crying for you.”

Ravid has now been laid to rest next to his mother at the Har HaMenuchot Cemetery in Givat Shaul, Jerusalem. The funeral notice read: “Earth, do not cover their blood. And may we find comfort in the rebuilding of Zion and Jerusalem.”