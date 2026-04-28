Mossad Director David Barnea said on Monday that the organization's agents demonstrated groundbreaking operational capabilities in "target countries" during 2025.

His statement came as part of a speech at the awards ceremony to decorate notable Mossad operatives for 2025 achievements.

"We acquired strategic and tactical intelligence from the heart of the enemy's secrets," he said, referencing Mossad's operations against Iran, particularly during June's Operation Rising Lion.

"We proved new, groundbreaking operational capabilities in target countries. We demonstrated the effectiveness of a powerful, innovative system for striking our enemies," he added.

Mossad also "implemented a clandestine diplomatic campaign whose importance is critical to creating regional alliances and expanding Israel's strategic depth," the spy chief said.

Mossad Director David Barnea attends the 78th anniversary Independence Day ceremony, held at Mount Herzl, Jerusalem, on April 21, 2026. (credit: CHAIM GOLDBERG/FLASH90)

Among those who received a commendation were those who were involved in "exceptional operations" to obtain strategic and tactical intelligence, which aided Israel in maintaining its intelligence superiority in Iran and Lebanon.

Others were operatives inside Iran during Operation Rising Lion, during which time Mossad implemented new, unique working methods based on a combination of field agents, advanced technological capabilities, and deep, covert penetration, including in Tehran.

Mossad worked closely with IDF against Iran, Hezbollah, Barnea says

"In the campaigns against Iran and Hezbollah, we worked shoulder-to-shoulder with the IDF, on both defense and offense," Barnea said.

The spy organization "exerted influence through relative advantages and true partnership in striking targets in the heart of Tehran, in neutralizing senior officials, in achieving aerial superiority and in defending the Israeli home front," he added.

"The operations that won citations this year allowed us to break boundaries in Lebanon and Iran," he stated.

"Together with the IDF, we have changed the strategic posture of the State of Israel and strengthened its might," he said.

"At the same time, we are committed to keeping our eyes open, we are committed to intelligence and operational daring, and we are committed to the principle of action," he continued.

"We will not rest on our laurels, and when we see a threat, we will act with full force," he concluded.