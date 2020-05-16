As heatwave hits Israel, people are not the only ones looking for relief

As Israelis seek for relief from the heatwave that hit the country this week, they were not the only ones who needed to cool down.Animals also began looking for any way to chill their bodies, as is the case with these two wild boars who casually walked into a children's inflatable pool in Haifa to soak their bodies with water.Meanwhile, Israel Nature and Parks Authority reported that some nature reserves, known for their natural pools and flowing streams, were completely full and asked the public not to come.Beaches across the country were also filled to the brim as coronavirus restrictions were slowly lifted, allowing the publc to bathe in the sea.The heatwave is expected to last at least until next weekend.