Asaf Azulay named Bank Hapoalim CMO

Asaf Azulay named Bank Hapoalim CMO

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 8, 2021 21:15
ASAF AZULAY (photo credit: INBAL MARMARI)
ASAF AZULAY
(photo credit: INBAL MARMARI)
 Asaf Azulay was promoted to chief marketing officer of Bank Hapoalim, a move that coincides with an expansion of his purview in the role, Bank Hapoalim CEO Dov Kotler announced on Monday.

In addition to the bank’s marketing strategy and the “Bit” payment app strategy, Azulay is also in charge of the bank’s LoyaltyPlan and managing its public image, as well as its digital marketing

Asaf was also appointed, alongside Karen Mazor, as the bank’s relationship development representative vis a vis the UAE and Bahrain. He is 37 years old, and served as marketing director for the past three and a half years. 

Kotler said “Asaf brings client-centric creative business thinking to the management table, alongside flexible and timely marketing activity, adaptable to banking in the new world.”

His promotion was approved by Bank Hapoalim’s Board of Directors.


