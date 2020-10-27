The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
At least 5 groups attempting to form Jewish-Arab party for next elections

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 27, 2020 15:29
A Bedouin man casts his ballot in Knesset elections on April 9, 2019 (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A Bedouin man casts his ballot in Knesset elections on April 9, 2019
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
At least five separate groups are attempting to form a Jewish-Arab party before the next elections for Knesset, Ofer Pines, a former official in the Labor Party, told 103FM on Tuesday.
"It comes from a place that I live in this country and I look at the Arab minority that unfortunately undergoes institutionalized discrimination for many years, their influence is very small and almost symbolic in politics they are always in opposition no matter what," Pines told 103FM.
Pines explained that while Israel is a Jewish and democratic state with a Jewish majority "there is an Arab minority here and I want to live with it in a civil alliance, in a political partnership as well. I don't want them to be just sectorial and place a pet Jew [in their party] or that we place a pet Arab [in our party]. It's time for a political partnership."
The former Labor official pointed to the recent willingness of some center parties to form a government with the Joint List, calling it "extremely important" and a "revolution."
"Is there an Arab partner? The Joint List is a success story, no question. But, there is still a large Arab public that wants to integrate, not necessarily under the label of a sectoral party," explained Pines.
The official explained that he did not know many seats such a party could garner, but expressed optimism that Arab leaders would join the effort.
"I talk a lot with the heads of Arab authorities and they do not say it in public, but in my opinion they would prefer an option of an Arab Jewish party over an option of an Arab-only party," said Pines to 103FM. "We hope and expect that there will be a counter-article to our article, which will be signed by Arab leaders who will say ‘come on let’s go and do it.'"
Pines told 103FM that he did not plan in running as part of such a party, saying that the plan was for the younger generation and current politicians, not the older generation. Pines mentioned that they had spoken with Yesh Atid MK Ofer Shelah and Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz.
"We met hundreds of Jews and Arabs, you can not believe how much this issue concerns people under the radar," said Pines. "There are at least five Jewish-Arab groups that are actually involved in founding this party. We want just one [party]."
Pines added that he hopes such a party could be ready in time for the next elections, even if they take place as early as next year.


