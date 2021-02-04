Attempted theft targets 1,000 kg. of avocados

Border Police officers and inspectors of the Agriculture Patrol managed to thwart the attempted theft at an avocado orchard when a farmer came to the scene and saw sacks and buckets full of the expensive fruit weighing in at about 1,000 kilograms.

The security forces were quickly called to the area and scanned the perimeter, both on foot and using drones and other such technologies.

Border Police is investigating the incident.

Last August, N12 reported that a kilogram of avocados can cost as much as Nevertheless, Israeli avocados are considered particularly delicious, getting Avocado is one of the most valuable fruits sold on the Israeli market, costing today an average of NIS 16.50 per kilogram.Last August, N12 reported that a kilogram of avocados can cost as much as NIS 100 , although the price was found when the fruit was out of season, making it all the more valuable.Nevertheless, Israeli avocados are considered particularly delicious, getting imported throughout Europe

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

In what can only be described as a fruity case, approximately 1,000 kilograms of avocados were the targets of an attempted theft in the agricultural areas of Emek Hefer in central Israel.