The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Average salary drops as unemployment continues to fall

The average monthly salary fell 7%, while the broad employment rate fell from 9.9% to 9.5%.

By ZEV STUB  
JULY 6, 2021 06:00
Investment graph (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Investment graph
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
The average monthly salary in Israel fell nearly 7% in April to NIS 11,661, compared to a month earlier, the Central Bureau of Statistics said Monday.
The decline reflects the economy’s recovery and the return of more workers to the labor market. The number of salaried employees rose 1.3% during the month to 3.508 million, and many of those are for low-skilled positions. The current number of jobs in the market is 33.6% higher than it was a year earlier, during the chaos of the first coronavirus lockdown, but still about 7% lower than the month before the pandemic.
Meanwhile, unemployment rates continue to drop. The broad employment rate, which includes people on unpaid leave, fell from 9.9% to 9.5% during the first half of June, CBS said.
However, when people on unpaid leave are excluded, the unemployment rate actually rose slightly, from 5.4% to 5.5%, or by about 3,000 people.
Separately, Israel Employment Services (IES) said Monday that only 36.6% of Arab society was employed as of April, some 12% less than before the coronavirus pandemic started.
In contrast, current employment rates are 7.2% lower among non-Haredi Jews and 8.4% among Haredi Jews compared to right before the crisis, IES said.
Arab women have returned to work at a faster pace than Arab men, a trend mirrored in the Jewish population as well. The employment rate of Arab women at the end of April 2021 was 7.4% lower than before the crisis, while for men, it was about 14% lower. This is largely because more men work in physical jobs like construction that were more affected by closures, the report said. Exceptions to this were Bedouin women and women from east Jerusalem, who tend to have very low digital skills and find it difficult to return to work.
The report noted that many job seekers from Arab society may find it difficult to return to work if they live in poor socioeconomic clusters, and have low levels of digital skills and education. Many may find themselves in long-term unemployment and will need social benefits, the report said.
“The data from the report show how much the state must be involved in the vocational rehabilitation processes in light of dealing with the corona crisis,” said Economy Minister Orna Barbivay. “The absorption of the labor arm into the Economy Ministry will be a significant force multiplier in the integration between the ministries to create quality employment and to encourage the overall growth of the economy, increase productivity and strengthen the Israeli economy.”
“The report’s data reinforces what we have been warning about throughout the past year: that the corona crisis has significantly hit populations that have faced employment barriers before, such as the ultra-Orthodox, Arabs, low-wage earners and those with low digital skills,” said IES CEO Rami Graur. “The changes that began before the crisis only accelerated during it, and as a country, we have a duty to take action to use all of our tools to reduce the gaps, strengthening human capital and encouraging employment.”


Tags employment Central Bureau of Statistics unemployment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Vacations in Israel need to be more affordable - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Off-and-on masks and two faces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Why did ‘Vogue’ call Dr. Jill Biden a ‘goddess in stilettos?’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's Likud urge to sabotage Bennett stronger than its convictions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by