B-52 bombers fly low over Persian Gulf in message to Iran

The B-52 refueled off the coast of Israel by KC-135 refuelers which were spotted flying from near Gibraltar all the way off Cyprus to meet the US strategic bomber. The thirty-hour mission included at least two of the giant aircraft. It was reportedly a round-trip flight.

This mission is the third bomber deployment into CENTCOM's area of operation in the last 45 days.The US has been deploying B-52s to the region in the last months as tensions with Iran grow. The planes are seen as a message to Tehran. Iran has threatened the US and Israel over the last year, especially in the wake of the US killing of IRGC Quds Force head Qasem Soleimani in January. Iran has warned in the past about the US deploying B-52s to the region, seeing them as part of a rising series of US moves. The US has in turn warned Iranian-backed militias against rocket fire against the US embassy in Iraq.