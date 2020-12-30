The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
B-52 bombers fly low over Persian Gulf in message to Iran

CENTCOM chief: "We do not seek conflict, but no one should underestimate our ability to defend our forces or to act decisively in response to any attack."

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
DECEMBER 30, 2020 17:51
A U.S. Air Force B-52 from Minot Air Force Base is aerial refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 30, 2020. The B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range, heavy bomber that is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet an (photo credit: U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO BY SENIOR AIRMAN ROSLYN WARD)
A U.S. Air Force B-52 from Minot Air Force Base is aerial refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 30, 2020. The B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range, heavy bomber that is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet an
(photo credit: U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO BY SENIOR AIRMAN ROSLYN WARD)
In an effort to deter Iran amid fears of a possible attack, the United States Air Force sent a B-52H "Stratofortress" bomber over the Persian Gulf on Tuesday, 
The US Central Command said that aircrews from the Minot Air Force Base, N.D. made a “deliberate appearance” in the Middle East today to underscore America’s commitment to regional security and the ability to rapidly deploy to the region as needed. 
The B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range, heavy bomber that is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and can carry nuclear or precision guided conventional ordnance with global reach precision navigation capability.
"The United States continues to deploy combat-ready capabilities into the US Central Command area of responsibility to deter any potential adversary, and make clear that we are ready and able to respond to any aggression directed at Americans or our interests," said Gen. Frank McKenzie, Commander, U.S. Central Command.
"We do not seek conflict, but no one should underestimate our ability to defend our forces or to act decisively in response to any attack."
The B-52 refueled off the coast of Israel by KC-135 refuelers which were spotted flying from near Gibraltar all the way off Cyprus to meet the US strategic bomber. The thirty-hour mission included at least two of the giant aircraft. It was reportedly a round-trip flight.  
This mission is the third bomber deployment into CENTCOM's area of operation in the last 45 days.
The US has been deploying B-52s to the region in the last months as tensions with Iran grow. The planes are seen as a message to Tehran. Iran has threatened the US and Israel over the last year, especially in the wake of the US killing of IRGC Quds Force head Qasem Soleimani in January. Iran has warned in the past about the US deploying B-52s to the region, seeing them as part of a rising series of US moves. The US has in turn warned Iranian-backed militias against rocket fire against the US embassy in Iraq.  


