Why are American B-52s back in Middle East?

The shake-up and the deployment of the B-52s, changes in Iraq, and in Afghanistan as well as question marks about the US role in Syria.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
NOVEMBER 22, 2020 13:09
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016. (photo credit: MUHAMMAD HAMED / REUTERS)
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
(photo credit: MUHAMMAD HAMED / REUTERS)
(photo credit: MUHAMMAD HAMED / REUTERS)
American B-52s, the massive Stratofortress bombers, have arrived in the Middle East. They are part of the 5th Bomb Wing a Minot Air Force Base from North Dakota. They arrived on Saturday. These giant aircraft were last deployed in the region in May 2019. The US Central Command says they are here to “deter aggression and reassure US partners and allies.”
The B-52s are in the region as the US appears to be drawing down forces in Iraq. The Pentagon has said that hundreds are leaving Iraq and Afghanistan. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with the Taliban this weekend, an interesting change in US policy from years ago when the US was once at war with the Taliban. The US may soon be claiming to work with Taliban “moderates” against extremists in Afghanistan, or hand Kabul back to the Taliban. The US wants to end twenty years of its involvement in the country.  
The bombers that arrived in the region will be integrated into “at least four other national defense elements,” according to reports. There are many questions about the deployment of the B-52s, which come amid shakeups at the US Department of Defense. The new US acting Defense Secretary, named by US President Donald Trump on November 11, has been moving things around. He directed the assistance secretary of defense for special operations to report directly to him in recent days. The change is said to be in line with bolstering the department’s efforts to remain ahead in great power competition with Russia and China.
The US Army is also consolidating the US Army Europe and US Army in Africa into a new command called USAREUR-AF. As part of the new command structure, U.S. Army Africa/Southern European Task Force was re-designated as the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, the US Army said. “This consolidation enhances global and regional readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy,” said Ryan D. McCarthy, Secretary of the Army. “The new structure will increase command and control effectiveness, flexibility and the capability to conduct large-scale, joint and multi-domain operations.”
The shake-up and the deployment of the B-52s, changes in Iraq, and in Afghanistan as well as question marks about the US role in Syria, all mean that the next several months could be fraught with challenges in the region. The B-52s flying in, appear largely a symbolic deployment since the US doesn’t need them for operations at the moment. The US has ample warplanes based in the region, such as at the UAE’s Dhafra air base. It’s not like the US lacks firepower. It has an aircraft carrier group in the vicinity and massive resources across the Central Command areas of operations. The B-52s are supposed to send a message. These are the kinds of messages the US likes to send to allies.  
In 2018 the B-2 stealth bomber was sent to Guam and then to Diego Garcia in August 2020. It’s all about showing off US capabilities with aircraft that rarely see actual combat. America’s enemies likely know this so it’s not clear what is achieved. US allies also know this, and they have large air forces in the Middle East, it’s not like Israel, Egypt, and others are lacking firepower. The UAE is seeking to acquire the US F-35 in a deal that the current administration is trying to get approved. Some concern from Congress and other sectors may seek to slow down the push for the F-35 deliveries, which anyway will take years. For now, the B-52s will suffice as a message, apparently.


