The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Baby Boom: Shaare Zedek sees five pairs of twins born on same day

"We are familiar with cases of women at the ward giving birth to two to three pairs of twins in a day. But giving birth to five couples a day is much more rare," Prof. Grisero said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 28, 2020 06:14
Baby Boom: Shaare Zedek sees five pairs of twins born on same day. (photo credit: SHAARE ZEDEK MEDICAL CENTER)
Baby Boom: Shaare Zedek sees five pairs of twins born on same day.
(photo credit: SHAARE ZEDEK MEDICAL CENTER)
Doctors at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem witnessed a rare occurence on Monday as five pairs of twins were born at the hospital's maternity ward in a single day.
"We are familiar with cases of women at the ward giving birth to two or three pairs of twins in a day. But giving birth to five couples a day is much more rare," Says Prof. Surina Grisero, director of the maternity ward at Shaare Zedek.
"We are happy to be the natural choice of thousands of mothers each year in a birth system that provides leading service to city residents ". Says Prof. Surina Grisero, director of the maternity ward at Shaare Zedek.
Some have predicted that the worldwide coronavirus lockdowns of 2020 would cause a potentially massive baby boom, starting around December of 2020. 
Israel's last major reported baby-boom was in the summer of 2018, which saw maternity wards around the country at full capacity.


Tags shaare zedek medical center Baby Boomers Babies Baby
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Wanted: Leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Is Netanyahu heading for elections? By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El Cold War with China does not involve Israel – best keep it that way By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Nimrod Goren The Eastern Mediterranean is a new diplomatic arena for Israel By NIMROD GOREN

Most Read

1 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
2 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Netherlands admits to paying terrorists who killed 17-year-old Israeli
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by