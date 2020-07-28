Baby Boom: Shaare Zedek sees five pairs of twins born on same day.

Doctors at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem witnessed a rare occurence on Monday as five pairs of twins were born at the hospital's maternity ward in a single day.

"We are familiar with cases of women at the ward giving birth to two or three pairs of twins in a day. But giving birth to five couples a day is much more rare," Says Prof. Surina Grisero, director of the maternity ward at Shaare Zedek.