Baby Boom: Shaare Zedek sees five pairs of twins born on same day.

Doctors at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem witnessed a rare occurence on Monday as five pairs of twins were born at the hospital's maternity ward in a single day.
"We are familiar with cases of women at the ward giving birth to two or three pairs of twins in a day. But giving birth to five couples a day is much more rare," Says Prof. Surina Grisero, director of the maternity ward at Shaare Zedek.
"We are happy to be the natural choice of thousands of mothers each year in a birth system that provides leading service to city residents ". Says Prof. Surina Grisero, director of the maternity ward at Shaare Zedek.Some have predicted that the worldwide coronavirus lockdowns of 2020 would cause a potentially massive baby boom, starting around December of 2020. Israel's last major reported baby-boom was in the summer of 2018, which saw maternity wards around the country at full capacity.