'FIFA should hold a regional World Cup in Israel in 2030' - Sylvan Adams

In a one-on-one interview with Jerusalem Post editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz, Sylvan Adams, philanthropist, businessman and Israel’s “self-appointed ambassador for the State of Israel,” discussed his role in helping 41 Afghan women cyclists flee Taliban rule, as well as his continued efforts to promote Israel through sports and entertainment.

Adams, co-owner of the Israel Cycling Academy, founder of the Israeli national cycling team and Israel Start-Up Nation, and known for his humanitarian work, was contacted and asked to help save the Afghan cyclists. He reached out to Israeli NGO IsraAid and they devised a plan to help the women cyclists and others escape. Adams said that the entire operation resembled a spy novel brought to life.

Eventually, the group of 165 people was extracted safely from Afghanistan and are now in the United Arab Emirates. “We are about the only group that’s able to move people around in Afghanistan and get them out,” Adams said. He pointed out that the government of the United Arab Emirates was supportive of his efforts and lauded their cooperation as “a product of the Abraham Accords.”

Adams next discussed his efforts to promote Israel through sport and entertainment. “My projects speak to the ‘silent majority,’ which is most people, who are apolitical,” noted Adams. “I bring Israel to the ‘silent majority."

General view of the FIFA World Cup trophy during the World Cup 2018 draw (credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)

At the interview’s conclusion, Adams hinted to a new project he is seeking to coordinate between FIFA, Israel and Abraham Accord partners to arrange a regional World Cup in 2030 in the Middle East. Turning to Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, Adams said, “I am willing to help, as I did with the Giro d’Italia race, but we need the government’s help.”