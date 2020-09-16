The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

BDS calls on Arab content creators to boycott Arab-Israeli Nas Daily

Nuseir Yassin, 28, a native of Arrabe in the Lower Galilee, operates a Facebook page with over 17 million subscribers. He rose to popularity featuring one-minute daily videos of his worldly travels.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 11:03
NUSEIR YASSIN, aka Nas Daily, during a video filmed in Jerusalem. (photo credit: screenshot)
NUSEIR YASSIN, aka Nas Daily, during a video filmed in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: screenshot)
The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement has directed Arab content creators to avoid working with popular Israeli-Palestinian video blogger Nas Daily, according to an official BDS statement.
Nuseir Yassin, 28, a native of Arrabe in the Lower Galilee, operates a Facebook page with over 17 million subscribers. He rose to popularity featuring one-minute daily videos of his travels around the globe.
Yassin, a Harvard graduate, was living and working in New York in 2016 when he decided to quit his job and travel the globe for 1,000 days. The self-identified Israeli-Palestinian has visited almost every corner of the globe, from China to Japan, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Canada, Iceland, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Italy, Jordan, Morocco, Kenya, Rwanda and many more countries.
Sprinkled among his 1,000 videos were also many missives relating to his home country, and to the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.
On the official BDS website, the movement released a statement in Arabic stating that "the Palestinian National Committee for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) calls – [in] the widest coalition in Palestinian society in the homeland and diaspora – [for] content makers and influencers in the Arab region to boycott the upcoming 'Nas Daily' program, which aims to implicate them in normalizing relations with Israel and cover up its crimes.
"While the National Boycott Committee salutes the content makers who refused to engage in this normalization project, it calls on all participants to withdraw immediately and refrain from [justifying the] cover up the crimes of the occupation, in commitment to their national and moral responsibility first, and based on their responsibility as influencers and content makers secondly," it added.
The organization also noted its dismay with the fact that Israelis will supervise and train staff at the Nas Academy, which trains Arab content creators. It said that the initiative – sponsored by New Media Academy, an Emirati company – supports "occupation," considering Yassin "is steeped in normalization" and "produces and broadcasts soft, normalized content that wrestles Israel from its true context and nature based on criminality and ethnic cleansing."
In October 2017, Yassin slammed the BDS movement as “pure politics,” saying that it harms people like him who are Palestinians with Israeli citizenship.
“If you want to boycott Israel because of Palestine, I don’t think you actually care,” he said, “because you’re also boycotting two million Muslim Palestinian Israelis.”
He organized many meet-ups around the globe, including one in Jerusalem in July 2017, designed to bring together Israelis and Palestinians for dialogue.
“It’s just a tiny little gathering of people that are in the middle – that want both peoples to succeed,” Yassin told The Jerusalem Post at the time. “It’s going to be a place where east Jerusalem and west Jerusalem and Tel Aviv are going to be in the same room together – which doesn’t happen very often.”
His third-to-last video of the journey, posted on Thursday, was titled “The truth about Jews and Arabs.”
In the video, which has already been viewed more than three million times, Yassin said that while there is a lot of hatred on both sides, not all is lost.


 “The majority of Jews and Arabs actually want to get along,” he claimed. “Don’t let the few bad apples ruin it for everybody.”
Amy Spiro contributed to this report.


Tags Israel bds Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To Israel, the UAE and Bahrain: Mazal Tov. Mabruk. By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler This Rosh Hashanah, pray for a true unity government By ISI LEIBLER
Amotz Asa-El Did World War II bring humanity peace, or are we back at square 1? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader The problem with normalizing TikTok - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Arik Ascherman Justice for Umm Al Hiran would be true apology - opinion By ARIK ASCHERMAN

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by