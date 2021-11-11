The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Beilin: Netanyahu endorsed Palestinian state, Rabin didn't

JPost One-on-One Zoomcast, Episode 41 - Gil Hoffman and former justice minister Yossi Beilin: Oslo agreements initiator says he cannot forgive Netanyahu for his obstacles to their advancement.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2021 11:31

Updated: NOVEMBER 11, 2021 11:33
YASSER ARAFAT, Bill Clinton and Yitzhak Rabin are focused on in ‘The Human Factor.’ (photo credit: WILLIAM J. CLINTON PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY/COURTESY OF HOT 8)
YASSER ARAFAT, Bill Clinton and Yitzhak Rabin are focused on in ‘The Human Factor.’
(photo credit: WILLIAM J. CLINTON PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY/COURTESY OF HOT 8)
Former justice minister Yossi Beilin will never be able to forgive opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu for the obstacles he presented that prevented the Oslo agreements that Beilin initiated from moving forward, Beilin said in an interview with The Jerusalem Post's Zoomcast this week.
"The person who should be blamed for it or blessed by those who thought Oslo was a disaster is Netanyahu," Beilin said in the interview. 
Beilin acknowledged that Netanyahu continued with withdrawing from land in the Hebron and Wye River Accords and later endorsed the two-state solution. But he said the Likud leader should not have insisted on unrealistic preconditions from the Palestinians. 
He said it was ironic that Netanyahu endorsed a Palestinian state, while his fellow former prime ministers Yitzhak Rabin never did and Shimon Peres did only three years after he left the premiership. But Beilin expressed confidence that Rabin's views would have changed over time had he not been assassinated. 
In his new book "Secrets I will not take to the grave," Beilin recounted that the animosity between Rabin and Peres made it harder to get the peace process off the ground when he was deputy foreign minister. When Rabin established his government in 1992, he made an agreement with Peres that Peres would not be involved in bilateral talks, even though he was foreign minister. So when Beilin started speaking to the Palestinians in Norway, he initially had to keep the talks a secret from the prime minister. 
"Rabin hugged Peres the night of the peace rally where he was assassinated but it was not characteristic to their relations," Beilin said. "The fact that I could not tell them about the beginning of the Oslo process stemmed from the relationship between them."
When asked if he had any regrets about the Oslo process, he said that in retrospect, he should have pushed Rabin to seek a permanent agreement and not the interim arrangement that was implemented. 
Beilin, who served under Rabin and Peres, said he did not know why they hated each other so much. Asked to compare them to current warring couples in politics, Beilin responded by comparing the current Knesset to a kindergarten. 
"The way people talked to each other in the Knesset in my day was more restrained," he said.
Beilin, who headed Meretz after serving as a Labor Party minister, said he supported both parties joining the current government, even though it is Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who he called "an extreme Rightist." 
"Bennett's idea to not talk to the other side is childish," Beilin said in reference to the Palestinians. "It is very weird for me. But it is important that the Left and Center-Left be in the coalition for their voice to be heard." 


