Beitar cancels Barcelona match after demand to not have game in Jerusalem

The planned friendly match was cancelled by the owner of Beitar Jerusalem after FC Barcelona demanded that the game take place outside Jerusalem.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 15, 2021 13:43
Beitar Jerusalem's players look on as the team slumps to a 3-1 defeat to Bnei Yehuda, Februry 2, 2020 (photo credit: DANNY MARON)
Beitar Jerusalem's players look on as the team slumps to a 3-1 defeat to Bnei Yehuda, Februry 2, 2020
(photo credit: DANNY MARON)
Beitar Jerusalem canceled a soccer match that was supposed to take place against FC Barcelona on Thursday after Barcelona reportedly made a string of demands including that the game not take place in Jerusalem.
"After I got the contract to sign and was exposed to the unequivocal demand that the game not take place in the capital, Jerusalem, and a few other demands that I did not like, I slept with a heavy heart, thought a lot and decided that first of all I am a proud Jew and Israeli," wrote the owner of Beitar Jerusalem, Moshe Hogeg, on Facebook. 
"I bought Beitar Jerusalem out of love for the holy capital. I fought a bitter war against racism and I will continue to fight it, I promote coexistence and for peace. At the same time, a game against Beitar Jerusalem deserves to take place in Jerusalem and if the motive for its not taking place in Jerusalem is political and I will submit to it, I will not be able to be whole with myself," added Hogeg. "I cannot betray Jerusalem."
The match was scheduled to take place on August 4. 
Last week, Joint List MK Sami Abou Shahadeh – the Balad Party's sole representative in the Knesset – in cooperation with the fan group "Arab fans of Barcelona in Israel," sent an "urgent" letter to FC Barcelona the club's president, Joan Laporta, demanding that the match be cancelled due to the club's fans' long history of racism towards Arabs and Muslims.
Abou Shahadeh also noted that the official Beitar-Jerusalem fan organization, La Familia, is an organization that routinely supports Jewish terrorism and that its members have taken part in the violent and racist attacks against Palestinian Arab citizens, "especially in recent months."
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion expressed support for Hogeg's decision to cancel the match, stressing that "Jerusalem is the capital of the State of Israel and the decision to deviate is not a professional, sporting and educational decision."
"The boycott of the capital of Israel is the boycott of the entire State of Israel," said Lion. "I call on all parties in the State of Israel not to cooperate with the game and not to give a hand to the message of boycotting the capital of Israel with all that is implied."
FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will be taking part in the Clásico clash at Jaffa's Bloomfield Stadium on July 20 at 8 p.m. The stars of the two teams will enjoy some of Tel Aviv-Jaffa's leading tourist sites on a tour organized by Tel Aviv Global & Tourism.
Idan Zonshine contributed to this report.


