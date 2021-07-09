The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Joint List MK to FC Barcelona president: Cancel match vs Beitar Jerusalem

Last year, Around 1,200 people joined Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg in demanding Defense Minister Benny Gantz designate Beitar's far-right fan club 'La Familia' as a terrorist organization.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
JULY 9, 2021 06:04
SUPPORTERS OF Beitar Jerusalem cheer for their team during a soccer match against Maccabi Umm el-Fahm at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem. (photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
SUPPORTERS OF Beitar Jerusalem cheer for their team during a soccer match against Maccabi Umm el-Fahm at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
Joint List MK Sami Abou Shahadeh, - the Balad Party's sole representative in the Knesset - in cooperation with the fan group "Arab fans of Barcelona in Israel," sent an "urgent" letter on Thursday to the Spanish FC Barcelona and the club's president, Joan Laporta, demanding the cancellation of an expected friendly match with the Israeli Football Club Beitar Jerusalem that is scheduled to take place in Jerusalem on August 4, due to the club's fans' long history of racism towards Arabs and Muslims.
In his letter, MK Abou Shahadeh asked the Barcelona president to refrain from participating in this game, so as to not give legitimacy to Beitar Jerusalem FC, which he refers to as a "racist club," adding that "most of its fans hold racist and even dangerous views against Arab citizens." 
MK Abou Shahadeh also noted that the official Beitar-Jerusalem fan organization, La Familia, is an organization that routinely supports Jewish terrorism and that its members have taken part in the violent and racist attacks against Palestinian Arab citizens, "especially in recent months."
His letter added that "We will do everything we can, including exerting political, diplomatic and media pressure to cancel the game, which hurts the feelings of both Palestinian Barcelona fans in Israel and of Arabs around the world." 
"The Beitar Jerusalem team is known for its racism and hostility towards Arab society, and the group's fans are proud to demonstrate their hatred and outrageous racism through racist chants against Arabs on the pitches," the letter concluded, adding that "Racism must be condemned, not given legitimacy and encouragement."
The team’s most hardcore fans have long been associated with the Israeli far-right, and it is known as the only team in Israel to never sign an Arab player.
In May, three leaders of the La Familia fan club were banned from attending games in an attempt to curb racism and violence at matches.
Last year, Around 1,200 people joined Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg in demanding Defense Minister Benny Gantz designate La Familia as a terrorist organization, a move which failed to amount to any tangible action of the sort.
Forever Pure, a 2018 Israeli documentary by Maya Zinshtein about racism at the Jerusalem club, won the Emmy for outstanding politics and government documentary, after it premiered on PBS the previous year.
The film's plot focuses on Beitar Jerusalem’s 2012-2013 season, when then-owner Arkady Gaydamak brought two Muslim players from Chechnya on board – and the team’s fans were furious. Fans chanted racist slogans against the two players, threatened to kill the team’s chairman and stormed out of the stadium when one of the new players scored a goal.


Tags Palestinians soccer beitar jerusalem barcelona israeli football racism fc barcelona football far-right Palestinian Joint List La Familia Balad Party Sami Abou Shahadeh
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The new government has severely failed to tackle Arab violence - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The US war in Afghanistan is over, but who won?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by