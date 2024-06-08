Rumors concerning prime minister's health impact national resilience - opinion

The spread of rumors and speculations on various social networks regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's health status, along with an appeal submitted by doctors, psychiatrists, Holocaust survivors, and survivors from Be’eri to disclose his health condition, necessitates a response from the Prime Minister's Office.

Addressing these rumors should benefit public trust in the government and strengthen national resilience. Conversely, in the current government structure and absence of a replacement for the Prime Minister, leaving these rumors unanswered will further undermine national resilience, which is already in challenging times.

Any attempt to compare the failures of the Yom Kippur War to the attack on October 7, and the wars that followed, ignores the warning signs preceding the events. These signs fell into different categories: tactical signs (ignoring surveillance warnings,) strategic signs (ignoring warnings from the Defense Minister,) and political signs (ignoring requests from the Chief of Staff to meet before contentious legislative processes.)

The issue of disregarding these warning signs would likely be examined in due time by an inquiry committee, and it can be assumed that until conclusions are reached, most of the individuals whose actions will be scrutinized by the committee will no longer hold their positions.

The country's current state necessitates examining potentially impactful warning signs, ensuring proactive measures to avoid unforeseen outcomes. The Basic Law amendment regarding the fitness of the Prime Minister was reviewed and approved by the Supreme Court in late 2023, stipulating that it does not apply during the incumbent Prime Minister's term. The amendment mandates evaluating the physical and mental fitness of the Prime Minister regarding their eligibility.

There's no denying that the period since October 7th has been extremely challenging. It required all government ministers to be fully capable of addressing the challenges. The media rightfully, and unavoidably focused on the physical and mental state of Prime Minister Netanyahu. Various versions regarding the reasons for his hospitalization and the treatments he underwent only fueled rumors about his condition.

Scrutinizing the prime minister's health

His statements to the media were also scrutinized, and on this matter, the internet was flooded with rumors that should be dismissed. Unnecessary gossip about the influence of his wife and son on his conduct also demanded attention regarding his mental state.

In well-governed countries, the health status of elected officials and leaders was not a secret, and sometimes, leaders voluntarily disclosed their periodic tests to the public. In Israel, there's no legal obligation for such disclosure, and the issue of the privacy of its leaders and their physical and mental state hasn't been determined at all.

The media's focus on the physical and mental state of the prime minister, along with damaging speculations, were "indicative signs" that could not be ignored. These signs influenced national resilience, and addressing them is crucial. It would be appropriate for the prime minister to take the initiative to disclose all relevant information to halt the wave of rumors. Failure to take such action by the prime minister only strengthens and intensifies the power of rumors.

Exposing the physical and mental state of the prime minister is necessary for two reasons: firstly, to dispel any false rumors, which would strengthen trust in his leadership and facilitate his handling of the country's affairs during such a complex period. Secondly, if the rumors are true, it would be important to remove the prime minister from office and select a new leader who can navigate the country through these turbulent times.

The way to do this is simple, in my opinion: without delay, assemble a medical review committee comprising the best experts in Israel. To ensure the committee's impartiality, its members will be selected by the directors of the five largest hospitals in Israel. All relevant material will be presented to these experts, and their conclusions will be made public.

If necessary, the Knesset can act according to the law and remove the prime minister from office. Such a committee can convene, deliberate, and publish its findings within a few days, replacing "the indicative signs" with certainty.

