Sara Netanyahu honors IDF widows in emotional meeting

Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, met with widows of fallen Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers earlier this week, in a poignant gathering that underscored the enduring impact of sacrifice and loss. The meeting, organized by the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization (IDFWO), served as a powerful testament to the resilience of those left behind and the nation's commitment to honoring its fallen heroes.

Stories of valor and loss

Mrs. Netanyahu listened intently to heart-wrenching accounts of bravery and sacrifice. Among them was the story of Captain Elhanan Kalmanzon, a Mossad member and IDF officer who led the rescue of approximately 100 residents from Kibbutz Be'eri during Hamas's surprise attack. Kalmanzon's widow, Shlomit, shared how her husband's heroic actions cost him his life.

Another tale of selflessness came from Raz Tahan, widow of Master Sergeant Rani Tahan. Despite being exempt due to post-traumatic stress from Operation Protective Edge, Tahan volunteered for reserve duty. He fell in battle in northern Gaza, leaving behind a legacy of unwavering commitment to his country.

Lior Shani recounted the story of her late husband, Master Sergeant Adi Shani, a valiant Artillery Reconnaissance Unit fighter. Shani's dedication as a loving husband and father was cut short by his fall in northern Gaza, yet his widow's determination to "choose life every day" resonated deeply with all present.

Deeply moved by these personal accounts, Netanyahu pledged her full support to the widows and their families. "I was profoundly touched to hear the personal stories behind the names of the fallen," she remarked. "I embrace and strengthen the widows who lost their most precious loved ones - fathers to children, life partners who were taken from them. Thanks to their heroism, we can live in our land." IDF widows with Sara Netanyahu at Prime Minister's Office (credit: GPO)

IDFWO's Ongoing Mission

Shlomi Nahumson, CEO of IDFWO מי, expressed gratitude for Mrs. Netanyahu's participation. "On behalf of the IDFWO, I extend our heartfelt thanks to Mrs. Sara Netanyahu for her invaluable time and unwavering support," he stated. Nahumson emphasized the critical nature of their mission, especially during challenging times, to support and uplift the families of Israel's fallen heroes.

The meeting served not only as a tribute to the fallen but also as a rallying cry for continued support of their families. "Together, we can continue to honor the legacy of our brave soldiers and provide the care and support their families need and deserve," Nahumson concluded, highlighting the ongoing commitment required to support those who have sacrificed so much for their nation.