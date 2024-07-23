Democratic senators plan to boycott Benjamin Netanyahu’s Congress address over Gaza policies

A small but growing number of Democratic senators have said they planned to boycott Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s scheduled address Wednesday to a joint session of Congress.

Top among them are US Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

“I agree with both the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the United Nations independent commission that both Benjamin Netanyahu and Yahya Sinwar are war criminals,” Sanders said on Tuesday.

“Netanyahu should not be welcomed into the United States Congress. On the contrary, his policies in Gaza and the West Bank and his refusal to support a two-state solution should be roundly condemned. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee hearing titled “Standing Up Against Corporate Greed: How Unions are Improving the Lives of Working Families” on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 14, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)

“In my view, his right-wing, extremist government should not receive another nickel of US taxpayer support to continue the inhumane destruction of Gaza,” Sanders said.

American Jewish Congress condemns calls for boycott

Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon accused Netanyahu of harming women and children in Gaza and inflicting starvation on that enclave. He has prioritized his political survival over the release of the hostages and “should not have a platform before Congress.”

Representative James Clyburn of South Carolina is also expected not to attend, according to a statement he gave to the Associated Press.

American Jewish Congress President Daniel Rosen said that those who are skipping the speech to protest Netanyahu are in effect boycotting Israel.

Among the surprising absences will be that of Republican Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio, who is a strong supporter of Israel, but who his office said, for scheduling reasons can not attend. He is running for the office of vice president with Trump. As such he is the representative of the Trump ticket who could have attended, as Trump is not a member of Congress.