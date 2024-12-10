'Walla-Akhbar': Netanyahu accuses Walla of pro-Hamas, pro-Iran content at trial

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday accused the Walla media outlet of being so against him and leftwing in the past that he painted it as "Walla-Akhbar" to sound like "Alla Akhbar" to portray it as pro-Hamas, which he contends it was.

Now, he claimed that Walla coverage has gotten worse and is even "Walla Iran" as if it is pro-Iran.

Netanyahu made the comments in the context of trying to paint Walla as anti-Netanyahu.

He contended that Walla was so leftwing that it worked to make Naftali Bennett, who was then far more rightwing than him, acceptable in order to undermine Netanyahu within the broader rightwing movement.

The prime minister said that he was trying to paint Bennett as radical right for expressing approval of IDF's refusal of orders in certain instances but that Walla was trying to rescue Bennett.

Netanyahu's comments on Bennet refer to statements from the 2012-2013 election campaign.

Why is Netanyahu attacking Walla?