Bennett expresses support for police amid Umm al-Fahm riots

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a consultation on Friday with Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev, Israel Police Inspector-General Yaacov Shabtai, Director of the National Security Council Eyal Hulta and other officials following riots that broke out in Umm al-Fahm earlier that day.

Two Border Police officers were injured during the riots in a ramming attack.

"I support the police officers in the field who are working in difficult conditions in order to provide security for all of us," said Bennett.

He also emphasized that there is great importance to maintaining public order in all cities and communities in the country.

Bennett further underlined his support for the security forces and directed them to reinforce the units so as to continue enforcing the law. He also asked for Arab sector leaders to help restore order by holding a dialogue within their communities.

One of the cars that was burned during riots in Umm al-Fahm, November 3, 2021. (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)

Bar Lev later spoke with Umm al-Fahm's Mayor Samir Mahamid to "check if there are further actions required to calm the atmosphere in the city and prevent a violent escalation."



קיימתי זה עתה שיחה עם ראש עיריית אום אל-פחם, ד״ר סמיר מחאמיד במטרה לברר אם ישנן פעולות נוספות שיש לעשות להרגעת הרוחות בעיר ולעצירת ההתדרדרות האלימה. ראש העיר עדכן אותי שוועדת הסולחה המקומית והוא פועלים ביממה האחרונה ללא הרף לבלימת ההתדרדרות.

»» — עמר בר-לב (@omerbarlev) December 3, 2021

"The mayor updated me that the local Sulha committee and he have been constantly working in the last day to stop the escalation," he wrote. "The mayor is in contact with the local police commander and I updated him that I am available for whatever may be needed for this assignment."