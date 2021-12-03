The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Bennett expresses support for police amid Umm al-Fahm riots

Riots broke out in Umm al-Fahm in the early hours of Friday morning, injuring two Border Police officers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 3, 2021 17:33
Israeli security forces in Umm al-Fahm to quell riots after a murder took place in the city on Thursday, November 2, 2021. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Israeli security forces in Umm al-Fahm to quell riots after a murder took place in the city on Thursday, November 2, 2021.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a consultation on Friday with Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev, Israel Police Inspector-General Yaacov Shabtai, Director of the National Security Council Eyal Hulta and other officials following riots that broke out in Umm al-Fahm earlier that day.
Two Border Police officers were injured during the riots in a ramming attack.
"I support the police officers in the field who are working in difficult conditions in order to provide security for all of us," said Bennett.
He also emphasized that there is great importance to maintaining public order in all cities and communities in the country.
Bennett further underlined his support for the security forces and directed them to reinforce the units so as to continue enforcing the law. He also asked for Arab sector leaders to help restore order by holding a dialogue within their communities.
One of the cars that was burned during riots in Umm al-Fahm, November 3, 2021. (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE) One of the cars that was burned during riots in Umm al-Fahm, November 3, 2021. (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)
Bar Lev later spoke with Umm al-Fahm's Mayor Samir Mahamid to "check if there are further actions required to calm the atmosphere in the city and prevent a violent escalation."
"The mayor updated me that the local Sulha committee and he have been constantly working in the last day to stop the escalation," he wrote. "The mayor is in contact with the local police commander and I updated him that I am available for whatever may be needed for this assignment."


Tags Border Police Naftali Bennett riot umm al-fahm
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The rabbinate must be reformed to be more welcoming - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel’s leaders are playing politics with Omicron - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Beauty and the BDS beast

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Israel must work with the White House, but prepared to say 'no' - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Health minister’s woke agenda isn’t about the pandemic - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
5

Mars Curiosity rover captures rare and stunning panorama

Mars screenshot from Celestia 3D astronomy program.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by