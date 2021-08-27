The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bennett invites Biden to Israel after ‘excellent’ meeting

Despite the 'getting to know you' atmosphere, Bennett said most of the meeting was focused on concrete work topics, and invited Biden to visit after the Delta variant is under control.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
AUGUST 27, 2021 23:57
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet and US President Joe Biden shake hands at their meeting at the White House on August 27th 2021. (photo credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO)
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet and US President Joe Biden shake hands at their meeting at the White House on August 27th 2021.
(photo credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO)
WASHINGTON - Prime Minister Naftali Bennett invited US President Joe Biden to visit Israel in their meeting at the White House on Friday.
Bennett said the leaders were able to make a connection that will enhance US-Israel ties and their work together, and that he can call Biden directly.
“It was an excellent feeling, especially one-on-one,” Bennett said. “It felt like we knew each other a long time.”
Biden is “a leader who loves Israel, knows exactly what he wants, but also listens to our needs,” the prime minister stated.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets with his staff before his meeting with US President Joe Biden, August 26 2021. (credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO) Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets with his staff before his meeting with US President Joe Biden, August 26 2021. (credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO)
Despite the “getting to know you” atmosphere, Bennett said most of the meeting was focused on concrete work topics.
Bennett said that despite the major terrorist attack the day before in Kabul, which took American lives, Biden was very focused in their meeting and apprised of the relevant details and the issues. He thanked the president and his staff for their attention during a difficult time.
When it came to Iran, Bennett said that he and Biden “are determined that Iran won’t be able to attain a nuclear weapon ever. I’m Happy we agreed on that goal. We will work in the coming days weeks and months to develop the channels of cooperation. There isn't a lot of time.”
Bennett also invited Biden to visit Israel when the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic calms down.


