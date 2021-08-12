Israel reduced settler housing plans by 39% to appease US, source says

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett reduced by 39% the number of West Bank settler homes the Civil Administration plans to advance next week for authorization with an eye to appeasing the Biden administration, which opposes such activity.

Israel had initially intended to advance plans for 3,623 units, but dropped 1,400 from the agenda of the Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria, a settler source told The Jerusalem Post.

The source added that with an eye to Washington, council plans to advance 2,223 new settler homes was deliberately linked to an unusual Civil Administration hearing next week on the authorization of 863 Palestinian homes in Area C of the West Bank.

Both plans were simultaneously placed on the council’s agenda Wednesday in what looked like the start of a new paradigm for settlement housing approvals that would include units for both Jews and Palestinians in Area C.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

It’s almost an exact duplicate of the actions taken by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he convened the council in January in the waning days of the Trump administration. At that time the council advanced plans for 780 settler homes as well as a plan that allowed for 140 Palestinian homes in Area C, which is under IDF military and civilian control.

Netanyahu at the time would have also had to keep US President Joe Biden in mind, given that he was days away from inauguration.

The announcement of the housing plans comes in advance of Bennett’s upcoming meeting with Biden. But it also follows an unusual amount of conversations between Israeli and US officials in which the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been on the agenda.

National Security Adviser-designate Dr. Eyal Hulata and Foreign Policy Adviser to the Prime Minister Shimrit Meir were in Washington earlier this month. This week CIA Director William Burns was in Israel where he met with both Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

A source said that Israel notified the US of the settler housing plans in advance and that Gantz has spoken with the Palestinians.

As an additional sign of another possible paradigm shift on settlement building under the Biden and Bennett administrations, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday hinted that the authorization of settlement plans should be limited to natural growth when he spoke at a press conference in Morocco.

In the history of the settlement movement, population growth has exceeded natural growth, although as the growth rate drops, it becomes increasingly reliant on it. So limiting development to natural growth would be a constriction of settlement expansion.

The “natural growth” terminology however is a throwback to the Obama and Bush administrations.

Former president Donald Trump had largely not constrained settlement growth.

Settler leaders noted the policy change and held two emergency meetings: one on Wednesday night and another on Thursday, when the Yesha Council held a meeting in front of the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.

Yesha Council head David Elhayani said that “when the government makes the correlation between Israeli and Palestinians building in Area C” then a red line has been crossed.

“It gives a message to the Palestinians that if you build in Area C, we will authorize it,” Elhayani said.

Settler leaders and the Israeli Right hold that all of Area C should be included within Israel’s sovereign borders. The Palestinians in turn hold that all of Area C should be part of their future state. Building is seen as one of the most significant ways to preserve that territory.

Out of the 2,223 settler homes that will be advanced, some 1,315 will be deposited for further discussion. This include 399 homes in the Revava settlement, 377 in Kedumim, 156 in Givat Ze’ev, 100 in Elon Moreh, 100 in Sansana, 86 in Ofarim, 45 in Vered Yeriho, 27 in Karnei Shomron, 18 in Elon Shvut and seven in Hermesh.

Another 908 will be validated for final approval. This includes 292 in the Kfar Etzion settlement, 286 in Har Bracha, 105 in Elon Shvut, 83 in Karnei Shomron, 58 in Beit El, 42 in Givat Ze’ev, 28 in Barkan, 14 in Ma’aleh Michmash.

The Palestinian plans for the Civil Administration, which are set to debate next, week include 150 units Al-Masara near Bethlehem and 50 in Khirbat Zakariya in the Gush Etzion region. Three housing approvals in the area of Jenin include 270 units in Bir al-Basha, 233 in Al-Masqufa and 160 in Khirbat Aaba.

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.