Israel to expand Palestinian foothold in W. Bank's Area C by 1,000 homes

In a dramatic move, Defense Minister Benny Gantz has agreed to expand the Palestinian foothold in Area C by 1,000 housing units.

The Civil Administration is also expected to advance plans for over 2,000 settler homes in Area C as early as next week.

The different building initiatives were announced simultaneously on Wednesday. The Civil Administration rarely grants Palestinians approval to build in the West Bank's Area C, which is under IDF military and civil control.

The move comes after CIA Director William Burns, who is in Israel, held a separate meeting with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Gantz

In his meeting with Gantz, the two "discussed various initiatives for intelligence cooperation and the need to strengthen the Palestinian Authority as well as additional moderate actors in the region," the Defense Ministry said.

Israel has been under pressure from the US to make gestures to the PA. Hebrew news site Ynet first broke the story, which sources then confirmed to The Jerusalem Post.

Israel's political Right, which includes Bennett's Yamina Party, has opposed Palestinian building in Area C, which it holds should be included in Israel's sovereign borders.

The PA and most of the international community believe that Area C should be included within the borders of a future Palestinian state.