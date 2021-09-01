Bennett, top Israeli chiefs hold event for retired NSC head

Israel's Security Cabinet held an event on Monday, honoring retired National Security Adviser (NSC) and National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.
The event was hosted by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and was in presence of IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi, cabinet ministers, Mossad head David Barnea, attorney-general Avichai Mandelblit and other senior officials within the Defense Ministry.
Meir Ben-Shabbat, 55-years-old, spent four years as the government's national security adviser and as the head of the National Security Council.
Bennett was full of praise for Ben-Shabbat, stating he "has a passion, namely the good of Israel."
"It burns in every gram of your body, a deep love for what is good for Israel, with stateliness and dedication, to always do the right thing," Bennett said of the retiring Ben-Shabbat.
"Time and again, with a great love for the country, with a can-do attitude and a big heart, you took another step and another bold step. You always said ‘here I am’ and stepped up to the task," the prime minister added.
Ben-Shabbat took time to look back at his four years of service as head of the National Security Council.
"In my four years of work I have witnessed historical events, and have participated in powerful and intensive events unlike what existed in the past. I came to know excellent people, to see the beautiful face of Israel," Ben-Shabbat said.
"Together with my colleagues, I worked to establish and strengthen the National Security Council. I approached it with reverence, recognizing the weight of responsibility and the magnitude of the challenges and opportunities," Ben-Shabbat added.
Dr. Eyal Hulata, appointed by Bennett in July, has now assumed office as national security adviser and head of the National Security Council.