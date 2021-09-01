Bennett, top Israeli chiefs hold event for retired NSC head

Israel's Security Cabinet held an event on Monday, honoring retired National Security Adviser (NSC) and National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

The event was hosted by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and was in presence of IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi , cabinet ministers, Mossad head David Barnea, attorney-general Avichai Mandelblit and other senior officials within the Defense Ministry.

Meir Ben-Shabbat, 55-years-old, spent four years as the government's national security adviser and as the head of the National Security Council.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Bennett was full of praise for Ben-Shabbat, stating he "has a passion, namely the good of Israel."

"It burns in every gram of your body, a deep love for what is good for Israel, with stateliness and dedication, to always do the right thing," Bennett said of the retiring Ben-Shabbat.

"Time and again, with a great love for the country, with a can-do attitude and a big heart, you took another step and another bold step. You always said ‘here I am’ and stepped up to the task," the prime minister added.

National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat speaks before joining an Israeli-US delegation to Bahrain, October 18, 2020 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Ben-Shabbat took time to look back at his four years of service as head of the National Security Council.

"In my four years of work I have witnessed historical events, and have participated in powerful and intensive events unlike what existed in the past. I came to know excellent people, to see the beautiful face of Israel," Ben-Shabbat said.

"Together with my colleagues, I worked to establish and strengthen the National Security Council. I approached it with reverence, recognizing the weight of responsibility and the magnitude of the challenges and opportunities," Ben-Shabbat added.