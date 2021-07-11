Bennett taps senior Mossad officer Hulata as national security adviser

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett appointed Dr. Eyal Hulata as national security adviser, the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Sunday.

Hulata, 45, served as the head of the Mossad’s Department of Strategic and Political Planning and its Technology Department. He served in the Mossad for 23 years and won the Israel Security Prize

The PMO said Bennett chose Hulata “in light of his years of experience, his actions and his understanding of the strategic challenges Israel faces in the security and diplomatic fields.”

Among Hulata’s responsibilities were the advancement of strategic diplomatic relations that are essential to Israel’s security, as well as developing technology to meet the Mossad’s needs in a broad range of fields.

Hulata has a PhD in physics from Tel Aviv University and an MA in Public Policy from Harvard. He served in the prestigious Talpiot technological program in the IDF, which included getting a degree from Hebrew University.

He is married with three children and lives in Kfar Saba.