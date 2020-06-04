Benny Gantz: We have not done enough for the Jewish Diaspora

"We have not done enough for the Jewish communities outside of Israel," said Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz in a conference organized by Makor Rishon.The conference, titled "The Diaspora Conference," focused on the concept of "the impact of the coronavirus on world Jewry." The conference covered virtual speeches given by Blue and White leader Gantz, who in his remarks "criticizes Israel's attitude toward Jewish communities overseas" and the rise in antisemitism present in the Diaspora, which is more so evident amid the coronavirus crisis highlighting claims from far-left and far-right extremists that Jews or Israel are somehow responsible for or benefiting from the pandemic. "Jewish communities have to deal these days with a new opponent. Their victims are in a higher proportion of their percentage in the general society. The virus caused the death of spiritual leaders and prevented gatherings, creating a new wave of hate-fueled blood libels. It made it clear to us that we might not have done enough!" Gantz said in his remarks."The alliance between Israel and world Jewry is something we must not neglect" and promised that he would "act to make our brothers and sisters in the diaspora as partners for discourse, becoming neighbors at the Kotel (the Western Wall)," he concluded.