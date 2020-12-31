The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Bent spoon, straight needle: Uri Geller joins COVID vaccine drive

"I did it!" Geller, 75, said after the spoon broke in his hand while the needle went into the other arm, to applause from onlookers.

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 31, 2020 14:37
Celebrity mystic Uri Geller joined Israel's drive to vaccinate its elderly population against COVID-19 on Thursday, performing his trademark spoon-bending trick for medical staff as he got injected.
"I did it!" Geller, 75, said after the spoon broke in his hand while the needle went into the other arm, to applause from onlookers.
"Everybody who is over 60 should get it immediately," said Geller, who has a second home in Britain. "This is very, very important for the whole planet."
Israel launched its vaccination campaign on December 19 and hopes to have administered first and booster shots to the most vulnerable 25% of its population by late January.


