The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bill aims at outlawing gay conversion therapy

Cannabis legalization also set to come to a vote

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JUNE 18, 2020 15:31
ALL COLORS of the rainbow: The LGBT community’s recent mass protest in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SHOSHANI)
ALL COLORS of the rainbow: The LGBT community’s recent mass protest in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SHOSHANI)
The Ministerial Committee on Legislation will meet on Sunday to consider a bill that would make therapy intended to convert members of the LGBTQ community illegal.
The bill was proposed by Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz, who is one of five current gay MKs, along with ministers Amir Ohana (Likud) and Itzik Shmuli (Labor) and Yesh Atid MKs Idan Roll and Yorai Lahav Hertzanu. Ohana and Shmuli are on the committee and have spoken against gay conversion therapy in the past.
The legislation would remove the license of a psychologist who uses conversion therapy, fine him and send him to jail for repeat offenses.
"Conversion therapy is murder," Horowitz said. "It kills the soul and in many instances, the body as well. The torturers must be found and convicted like any other murderer who brings about the death of another person."
Horowitz dared Blue and White ministers to support the bill and allow it to pass, singling out Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn and Tourism Minister Asaf Zamir.
"Anyone who sees himself as part of the struggle against LGBTQ-phobia and made it part of his campaign in the elections has a legal and ethical obligation to support the bill and prevent the next deaths that come as the result of conversion therapy," Horowitz said. "It is also a chance for the government and the Knesset to tell all people, whether they are straight, gay, lesbian or transexual that we don't want to change you and are beautiful, good and complete exactly as you are." 
The committee is also set to vote on two separate bills that would legalize cannabis submitted by Likud MK Sharren Haskel and Blue and White MK Ram Shefa. The bills were postponed last week, due in part to opposition from Community Development Minister Orly Levy-Abecassis (Gesher).
But Levy-Abecassis agreed to permit the bills to advance in the committee, on condition that they will be coordinated with her ministry further on in the legislative process.


Tags LGBT Cannabis conversion therapy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jordan’s King Abdullah II needs to start being helpful By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader When most committees are men’s committees By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy The spiritual leap in Israel-Diaspora relations: Love is all you need By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin Is mutual recognition between Israelis and Palestinians possible? By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield Memo to Mike Pence: Start worrying, you could be replaced – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by