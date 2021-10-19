Bill preventing Netanyahu from returning as PM drafted by Sa'ar

A new bill that would prevent anyone under a serious indictment from forming a government, was published by Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Tuesday.

According to the bill, which would take effect with the next Knesset, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu could not be tasked by the president with building a coalition.

Netanyahu, or anyone else indicted for a crime that carries a three-year sentence, also could not serve as alternate prime minister.

Both bills will be legislated after the state budget passes.

The Likud responded that the bills belong in Iran, not Israel.

This is a developing story.