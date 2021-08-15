Bird to provide free scooter rides to Yedidim volunteers

E-scooter sharing service Bird said Sunday it will provide free rides for Yedidim volunteers.

Yedidim provides nonmedical emergency assistance on Israel’s roads and has more than 36,000 volunteers. It provides assistance 24/7 to help people stuck on roads and in buildings with challenges, such as changing tires, being locked out of a vehicle, rescuing a child locked in a vehicle, rescuing people from elevators and locating missing people.

Anyone in need can ask for help by calling 1230. The nonprofit group recently received the President’s Award for Volunteering for its activities and contribution to Israeli society.

Volunteers will be able to use Bird’s scooters to reach distressed callers quickly by typing a special coupon code into the Bird app, which hundreds of thousands of users in Israel already use for quick transportation. Yedidim hopes this will help cut its average event response time from 28:40 to about 13 minutes.

“We welcome this cooperation, which will upgrade the transportation of our volunteers around the country,” Yedidim CEO Israel Elmasi said. “We will continue to improve for the welfare of our volunteers with all our might and will use all the tools at our disposal to work to achieve those goals.”