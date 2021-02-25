The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

How shared scooter services changed the face of Tel Aviv

Bird just launched a new app to help riders throughout Israel find the best routes, like a Waze for scooters.

By ZEV STUB  
FEBRUARY 25, 2021 11:18
Bird users in Tel Aviv (photo credit: Courtesy)
Bird users in Tel Aviv
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israel has taken quickly to shared micro-mobility services, says Yaniv Rivlin, CEO of Bird Israel.
Two years after the company launched Israel's first shared electric scooter service in Tel Aviv, Bird has been used by more than 350,000 unique users for more than 5.5 million rides, Rivlin says. The company this week launched a new app to help scooter riders throughout Israel find the best routes to reach their destination, like a Waze for scooters.
Bird was founded in 2017 in Santa Monica California, and now provides shared scooters in 150 cities worldwide. The company launched in Tel Aviv, as well as Paris, in August 2018 in its first expansion outside of the US.
"There are a few things that make Tel Aviv really great for micro-mobility," Rivlin says. "The weather is perfect for riding scooters, and the city is congested with cars, so there is a need for a more efficient way to get around. That, and the fact that Israelis tend to be early adopters, have made it a perfect fit."
As Rivlin talks about micro-mobility, it is clear that he believes in the company's mission. "Scooters are the easiest, most cost-efficient, and fun way to get around," says. "We want to reduce the number of car trips in the world and the amount of carbon emissions. We believe we have the power to make the environment cleaner and create a fundamental change in how people get around. And we are only just getting started."
Bird's scooter sharing service, along with similar competing services like Lime and Wind, allows members who have downloaded the company's app and registered to pick up scooters from stations around the city. When a ride is needed, the app will locate the nearest available scooter, unlock the scooter for use, and track usage. In Tel Aviv, a ride costs NIS 5 to start and 60 agorot per minute of riding.
"COVID strengthened our industry," Rivlin says. "People don't want to ride in buses or cars with other people. Municipalities are recognizing this, and starting to plan around it."
Bird works heavily with the cities in which it operates, often providing data that can help it make important planning decisions. "We have a lot of data that we give to the cities about how people get from point A to point B, about what routes are most used, where bus stops are needed, what destinations are most visited."
Among data points that Rivlin shares are that 30% of all rides are taken during rush hour, 25% of trips are to a public transportation station, and that 30% of riders use their scooters to replace a car trip. "Data like this, and for much more specific points, can help municipalities make smart decisions about how to design the public sphere."
"So, for example, Tel Aviv has a plan to double the length of its bike paths to 300 km by 2025. We are helping them plan the bike lanes with the info we are providing. We also partnered with the city during the Tel Aviv Marathon to help people navigate the city while the roads were closed. During Eurovision in 2019, we provided scooters to fans visiting the city, and for Tel Aviv's Bloomfield Stadium, which doesn't have a lot of parking, we provide an easier way to get there. We even work with United Hatzalah United Hatzalah to give them free rides so they can get to accidents and administer first aid as quickly as possible. We want to do whatever we can to provide opportunities to navigate the city better."
Meanwhile, scooters have become so ubiquitous on Tel Aviv's streets that some consider them a dangerous nuisance. The city, which is supportive of scooters as transportation, employs a team of inspectors whose job is to make sure that scooter riders stay off the sidewalks and follow traffic rules, and last year passed regulations limiting the number of scooters that can be on the street, setting speed limits in certain areas, and requiring license plates so scooters can be identified.
To help make travel easier, Bird has released its new navigation app for scooters. "We are working with Trailze, an Israeli startup focused specifically on micro-mobility, to tell you what is the best route to take, where the bike lanes are, how to optimize your ride for safety. It gives voice directions so you don’t need to look at your phone, and we hope it will transform the way people get around."
You can download the app at https://apps.apple.com/il/app/trailze-for-bird-tlv/id1521123259 for iPhone and https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.trailze.bird for Android.
When will Bird expand to other cities besides Tel Aviv? In November 2019, several dozen scooters were set up in Jerusalem's Har Hotzvim technology park for a pilot test conducted by the municipality. "We are now waiting for the approval to launch," Rivlin says. "I think the Holy City would be an excellent place for micro-mobility. I hope we'll get to launch there soon."


Tags Israel Tel Aviv scooter app
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel still must apologize for the Yemenite Children's Affair

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Purim: Differentiating right from wrong in politics - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The IOC must act against human rights violations - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

How did ancient Egyptians bake? After 54 loaves, scholar finds answers

Freshly baked bread cools at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon June 30, 2020.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by