The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Blinken invites Rivlin to meet with Biden at White House

Antisemitism key topic of conversation at Rivlin-Blinken working meeting.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
MAY 26, 2021 10:14
President Reuven Rivlin is seen at a farewell gathering as his term nears its end. (photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin is seen at a farewell gathering as his term nears its end.
(photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
Israel's concern over the spike in antisemitism around the globe and the US in particular that was sparked by the recent fighting between Gaza and Israel was one of the key topics of conversation in the working meeting on Wednesday between President Reuven Rivlin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who happens to be Jewish. 
Even if it were not so, Blinken came to Israel repeating US President Joe Biden's condemnation of antisemitic incidents across the US.
Rivlin conveyed Israel's appreciation for Biden's strongly and clearly expressed position on the issue of antisemitism.
Hamas, which initiated the recent conflagration, was also a major feature of the discussion between the two men.  Rivlin found it inconceivable that Hamas is not designated as a war criminal worldwide.  It is vitally important to apply this designation he insisted, when IDF soldiers are facing charges in the International Criminal Court. "The world should understand that the real war criminals  are hiding in Gaza behind civilian populations."
Blinken reiterated America's solidarity with Israel, its commitment to the bilateral relationship and the need to work together to try to bring peace and reconciliation to the region.
He commended Rivlin for adding his strong voice to these efforts.
Blinken also conveyed Biden's invitation for Rivlin to visit the US before the completion of his term, and Rivlin confirmed that he would gladly do so.


Tags Joe Biden Reuven Rivlin antisemitism Antony Blinken
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Establish state inquiry into Mount Meron disaster now - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The results of denying antisemitism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The asymmetrical conflict with Hamas will continue - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

The Left, Hamas are boosting Netanyahu - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Oded Revivi

Settlers like me have an alternative: Let’s start by living with each other

 By ODED REVIVI

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by