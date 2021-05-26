Blinken invites Rivlin to meet with Biden at White House

Israel's concern over the spike in antisemitism around the globe and the US in particular that was sparked by the recent fighting between Gaza and Israel was one of the key topics of conversation in the working meeting on Wednesday between President Reuven Rivlin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken , who happens to be Jewish.

Rivlin conveyed Israel's appreciation for Biden's strongly and clearly expressed position on the issue of antisemitism.

Hamas, which initiated the recent conflagration, was also a major feature of the discussion between the two men. Rivlin found it inconceivable that Hamas is not designated as a war criminal worldwide. It is vitally important to apply this designation he insisted, when IDF soldiers are facing charges in the International Criminal Court. "The world should understand that the real war criminals are hiding in Gaza behind civilian populations."

Blinken reiterated America's solidarity with Israel, its commitment to the bilateral relationship and the need to work together to try to bring peace and reconciliation to the region.

He commended Rivlin for adding his strong voice to these efforts.

Blinken also conveyed Biden's invitation for Rivlin to visit the US before the completion of his term, and Rivlin confirmed that he would gladly do so.

