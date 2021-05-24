The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Blinken's Mideast mission is of critical importance - editorial

The Mideast, being the Mideast, has its own rhythm, and can upend even the most carefully laid foreign policy plans.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
MAY 24, 2021 22:29
US SECRETARY OF State Antony Blinken arrives at his first press briefing at the State Department in Washington, last week. At his Senate confirmation hearing last month, Blinken said ‘we are a long ways’ from returning to the Iran deal. (photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
US SECRETARY OF State Antony Blinken arrives at his first press briefing at the State Department in Washington, last week. At his Senate confirmation hearing last month, Blinken said ‘we are a long ways’ from returning to the Iran deal.
(photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to make his first trip to Israel this week, starting in Jerusalem, then going to Ramallah, Cairo and Amman.
Blinken, during his first four months in office, has traveled so far to Tokyo, Seoul, Kabul and several European destinations – reflecting his nation’s foreign policy priorities. He probably would have liked to push off further his first visit to the Middle East, a reflection of the receding import this region has in American foreign policy.
But the Mideast, being the Mideast, has its own rhythm, and can upend even the most carefully laid foreign policy plans. This is why Blinken is coming now – not because he wanted to, but because events forced his hand.
There were many reasons behind Hamas’s recent decision to attack Israel by firing rockets on Jerusalem: Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s postponement of the PA elections, Iran, a desire to appear as the Guardian of Jerusalem, a weak political moment in Israel.
Hamas was also interested in testing President Joe Biden’s commitment to Israel. While this was certainly not a prime reason for the conflagration, Hamas – and the entire region – were watching to see how the new administration would act.
Would the US stand by Israel, or would “daylight” emerge between Jerusalem and Washington as it did frequently when Barack Obama was president? Would Biden unequivocally support Israel’s right to protect its citizens, or would he bow to pressure from loud progressive voices in his party, who have taken to whitewashing Hamas and acting as apologists for its terror?
Biden stood by Israel. So when his emissary comes to Jerusalem, he will be met warmly, and not with a sense – as was often the case when ex-secretary of state John Kerry used to arrive – that the other shoe was about to drop and intense pressure on Israel would be stepped up. Neither Blinken nor Biden has given any indication that this is their intention.
It is telling how various rounds of violence with the Palestinians – be they intifadas or campaigns against Hamas in Gaza – lead to drastically different conclusions in Israel and the rest of the world.
Much of the world sees the violence as proof that a two-state solution is needed now more than ever.
Most Israelis, however, draw a vastly different conclusion and ask how the world could expect Israel to withdraw from the West Bank, when the last experiment at withdrawals – from Gaza in 2005 – led to the bitter fruits the country continues to reap today.
It is clear that when Blinken comes to the region and meets the Palestinian, Egyptian and Jordanian leadership, he will want to provide a positive horizon. As such, the two-state solution will surely be on his lips.
But Blinken needs to be real and be careful about creating false expectations.
For a two-state solution to ever emerge it will need Israeli support, and for that support to coalesce there will need to be dramatic changes on the ground. New conditions need to be created before a critical mass of Israelis will even begin to entertain this notion again.
And that is where Blinken would do well to start: creating those conditions. He indicated that he is well aware of this during television interviews he gave Sunday. Pressed about the two-state solution on ABC, he said that while Biden has been clear that he is committed to it, this is not “necessarily for today.”
Instead, Blinken said, it was necessary to “start putting into place the conditions” that would allow the sides to negotiate in a meaningful and positive way toward the two-state goal.
We agree. First create new conditions on the ground that could enable negotiations to succeed where they failed so often in the past. And the most important condition is to sideline Hamas.
Hamas is badly bruised from the battering it took over the last two weeks, and as such this may be an opportunity – if America leads and the Arab world and Europe follow – to condition the reconstruction of Gaza on pushing Hamas to the side.
It’s a tall order. But if another round of Gaza devastation is to be avoided – and if real hope for a better future is to be provided – then it’s a critical one.


Tags Gaza Hamas Israeli Palestinian Conflict Middle East Antony Blinken
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Blinken's Mideast mission is of critical importance - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The asymmetrical conflict with Hamas will continue - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
sneh aj 224.88

An alternative approach to Gaza is possible - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Yitz Greenberg

Lapid, Bennett, Sa’ar and Liberman: Turn Gaza tragedy into triumph

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Amotz Asa-El

Can Arab-Jewish peace survive the ongoing violence in Israel?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by