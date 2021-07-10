Blood of intelligence officer who died in military prison sent to the US

The blood of the intelligence officer who died in a military prison in May is being sent to a leading laboratory in the United States for further tests, Channel 12 News reported on Friday.

According to the report, the Israeli laboratories were unable to determine the amount of prescription medication that was later found to have been in the officer’s possession when he collapsed in his jail cell. It is hoped that the laboratory in the US will be able to give results that would determine if he took his own life.

The family has rejected claims that Cpt. T took his own life.

Cpt. T was arrested in September and died in a military prison in May. He was behind bars for knowingly committing offenses that caused “severe damage to national security,” the IDF said.

On the evening of his death, he had told his cellmates that he was feeling sick and then vomited. He collapsed and lost consciousness a short time later and was transferred to Laniado Hospital in Netanya in serious condition and later pronounced dead.

Following his death, he underwent an autopsy with a doctor representing the family present. The results of the toxicology tests have yet to be received and the official cause of death has not yet been given.

Many aspects of the case such as the crimes he had been charged with and the investigation into his death remain heavily censored, both by the military and a court order.

According to Friday’s report on Channel 12, 24 year-old Cpt. T committed his crimes in order to compete with his colleagues.

Prior to his arrest, a number of failures in the elite technological unit in the Intelligence Division where he was serving were identified, causing the military to open an investigation into what was happening. A team from the unit, including Cpt. T, was formed in order to identify what was causing the failures to occur.

Despite knowing that he was responsible, the report said he remained silent about his role in the failures. He was later arrested in the middle of the night in his home.