Four indicted for breaking into military base in southern Israel

Four residents of Laqiya and Tel Sheva in southern Israel were indicted Sunday for attempting to enter a military base. One of those indicted is also accused of attacking a police officer.The suspects allegedly arrived at the base earlier this month, wearing masks, and attempted to enter a weapons storage area.The suspects were spotted by Israel Police, who began to pursue them. One of the suspects allegedly attacked an officer who was preventing him from fleeing the scene.The prosecution has requested to hold the suspects until the end of legal proceedings against them.