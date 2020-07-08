The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Gantz: Likud support of judicial inquiry commission ‘war on democracy’

A vote on the commission of inquiry was initiated by Yamina MK Bezalel Smotrich to stop conflicts of interest among Supreme Court Justices.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 8, 2020 14:58
Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu at swearing in of 21st Knesset (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu at swearing in of 21st Knesset
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Tensions increased on Wednesday between Likud and Blue and White, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s party announced that it would vote in favor of establishing a parliamentary commission of inquiry into judicial conflicts of interest.
Benny Gantz’s Blue and White Party said that Likud’s support of the move was a “declaration of war against Israeli democracy.”
A vote on the establishment of the parliamentary commission of inquiry was initiated by Yamina MK Bezalel Smotrich to stop conflicts of interest among Supreme Court Justices, he said on Tuesday.
“We finally have an opportunity to put an end to this,” said Smotrich, a long-time critic of Israel’s highest court.
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, number two in Blue and White, said that the commission of inquiry was a "black flag" and a red line for the party that it would not allow to be crossed, according to Kan News.
In late June, the Supreme Court publicized a list of conflicts of interests for each of the court’s justices. Publication of the list came after the release multiple exposes of justices allegedly failing to properly observe conflict rules, which require recusing themselves from a case if someone close to them is involved.
On Tuesday morning, Netanyahu convened a meeting of his close associates and decided that Likud would support the establishment of the inquiry commission. The decision was viewed by Blue and White as another attempt by the prime minister, whose bribery trial resumes on July 19, to undermine the judiciary.
In order to save face, Likud had initially planned to vote in favor and have Shas and United Torah Judaism vote against it so that the initiative would fail to pass. The haredi parties however refused to vote against the commission to avoid coming under criticism from haredi right-wing voters. 


