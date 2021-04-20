Boeing to provide IAF with technical support for the Apache choppers

Boeing announced on Tuesday it signed a contract to provide the Israeli Air Force (IAF) with integrated logistics support for Israel’s AH-64A-model and D-model Apache helicopters.The direct commercial sale, awarded in December 2020, is a five-year follow-on contract that builds on Boeing’s current IAF Apache support. Boeing said it will deliver logistical, program, engineering, and technical support, A- and D-model technical publications, D-model unique repairs, an in-country field service representative, and overhaul material kits for various drivetrain systems, including transmissions and gearboxes. “This tailored support package and Boeing’s decades of vertical lift experience brings superior global sustainment expertise to our Israeli customer and elevates the capability of their Apache fleet to support key missions,” said Indra Duivenvoorde, director of Europe and Israel services for Boeing.Boeing said in a statement that it has been delivering support for the IAF’s fleet of Apache helicopters for decades and currently provides transactional spares, A-model repairs, support and test equipment, and engineering project support for the IAF. A Boeing field service representative has been co-located with the customer since 1991 to provide on-site technical support.In addition to the US Army, Israel is one of 16 partner nations around the globe operating the Apache as their primary attack helicopter, with multiple global defense forces expressing high interest. More than 2,500 helicopters have been delivered worldwide, Boeing said in a statement.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}