Border Police dog Cezar helps find stolen weapon, later destroyed - Watch

Border Police dog Cezar and his trainer Tzvi Bloomenberg were part of an operation to find fire arms in Hebron, Border Police said in a statement.The weapons were found under rocks, hidden away and wrapped in nylon bags. Parts of weapons, magazines, ammunition of various kind, frag grenades, an AK-47 and explosives. All items found were destroyed in a controlled explosion."Cezar is very experienced in searches of this kind, experience which he has gathered over many years of operation," Bloomenberg said. "There are many dogs who serve with us, but he is a one-in-a-million dog. Our personal connection is very much a factor in his success, and whenever he finds a weapon I believe he understands that he's helping to save lives."Cezar is considered the most accomplished dog in the Border Police dog unit, having the highest amount of findings of any dog in the unit.